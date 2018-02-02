A very fast density based clustering JavaScript library for geographic points. Implements a variation of DBSCAN with great circle distance metric.
var clusters = dobbyscan(points, radius, (p) => p.lon, (p) => p.lat);
Returns an array of clusters, where each cluster is an array of points (from the input array).
points: an array of input points of an arbitrary format.
radius: density clustering radius in kilometers.
getLng: (optional) a function that returns longitude given an input point,
(p) => p[0] by default.
getLat: (optional) a function that returns latitude given an input point,
(p) => p[1] by default.
This library is incredibly fast — run
bench.js to see it cluster 140k points in a couple seconds.
npm install dobbyscan