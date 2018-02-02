dobbyscan

A very fast density based clustering JavaScript library for geographic points. Implements a variation of DBSCAN with great circle distance metric.

Example

var clusters = dobbyscan(points, radius, (p) => p.lon, (p) => p.lat);

API

Returns an array of clusters, where each cluster is an array of points (from the input array).

points : an array of input points of an arbitrary format.

: an array of input points of an arbitrary format. radius : density clustering radius in kilometers.

: density clustering radius in kilometers. getLng : (optional) a function that returns longitude given an input point, (p) => p[0] by default.

: (optional) a function that returns longitude given an input point, by default. getLat : (optional) a function that returns latitude given an input point, (p) => p[1] by default.

Performance

This library is incredibly fast — run bench.js to see it cluster 140k points in a couple seconds.

Install