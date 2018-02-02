openbase logo
dobbyscan

by mapbox
1.0.0 (see all)

A very fast density based clustering library for geographic points

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

dobbyscan Build Status Simply Awesome

A very fast density based clustering JavaScript library for geographic points. Implements a variation of DBSCAN with great circle distance metric.

Example

var clusters = dobbyscan(points, radius, (p) => p.lon, (p) => p.lat);

API

dobbyscan(points, radius[, getLng, getLat])

Returns an array of clusters, where each cluster is an array of points (from the input array).

  • points: an array of input points of an arbitrary format.
  • radius: density clustering radius in kilometers.
  • getLng: (optional) a function that returns longitude given an input point, (p) => p[0] by default.
  • getLat: (optional) a function that returns latitude given an input point, (p) => p[1] by default.

Performance

This library is incredibly fast — run bench.js to see it cluster 140k points in a couple seconds.

Install

npm install dobbyscan

