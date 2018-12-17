Dob

Dob is a tool for monitoring object changes. Using Proxy. Online Docs.

Examples

There are some demo on fiddle. Here's the simplest:

import { observable, observe } from "dob" ; const obj = observable({ a: 1 }); observe( () => { console .log( "obj.a has changed to" , obj.a); }); obj.a = 2 ;

You can enjoy the benefits of proxy, for example obj.a = { b: 5 } is effective.

Use in react component

import { Action, observable, combineStores, inject } from "dob" ; import { Connect } from "dob-react" ; export class UserStore { name = "bob" ; } export class UserAction { (UserStore) userStore: UserStore; setName() { this .userStore.name = "lucy" ; } } ( combineStores({ UserStore, UserAction }) ) class App extends React.Component { render() { return ( <span onClick={ this .props.UserAction.setName}> { this .props.UserStore.name} < /span> ); } }

Use inject to pick stores in action, do not new UserStore() , it's terrible for later maintenance.

Use in react project

import { Action, observable, combineStores, inject } from "dob" ; import { Provider, Connect } from "dob-react" ; export class UserStore { name = "bob" ; } export class UserAction { (UserStore) userStore: UserStore; setName() { this .userStore.name = "lucy" ; } } class App extends React.Component { render() { return ( <span onClick={ this .props.UserAction.setName}> { this .props.UserStore.name} < /span> ); } } ReactDOM.render( <Provider {...combineStores({ UserStore, UserAction })} > <App / > < /Provider>, document.getElementById("react-dom") );

Project Examples

Ecosystem

dob-react - Connect dob to react! Here is a basic demo, and here is a demo with fractal. Quick start.

dob-react-devtools - Devtools for dob-react, with action and ui two way binding.

dob-redux - You can use both dob and Redux by using it! Enjoy the type and convenience of dob, and the ecology of Redux.

Communication

Talk to us about dob using DingDing.

Note

Dependency injection does not support circular references

Do not allow circular dependencies between store and action, It's impossible to do like this:

class A { (B) b; } class B { (A) a; }

Do not deconstruct to the last level on dynamic object

const obj = observable({ a: 1 }); obj.a = 5 ; let { a } = obj; a = 5 ;

Inspired