doa

doasync

by Ruslan @doasync
2.0.1 (see all)

Promisify functions and objects immutably

Overview

471

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DoAsync logo

Welcome to the async world!

Hey! I’m a tiny little npm module - doasync. ~40 lines of code! Don’t ignore me, I’m very helpful! With me you can call any method of your object without a callback and receive a promise! Object is not modified! Cool, ha?

I can promisify functions as well (not only objects) with the help of util.promisify. But first of all, we must give credit to Proxy and ES6 guys... WeakMap has also proved useful.

Installation

npm i --save doasync

Usage

With objects:

const fs = require('fs');
const doAsync = require('doasync');

doAsync(fs).readFile('package.json', 'utf8')
  .then(result => {
    console.dir(JSON.parse(result), {colors: true});
  });

With functions:

doAsync(request)('http://www.google.com')
  .then(({body}) => {
    console.log(body);
    // ...
  });

You can even use native call and apply to bind some context:

doAsync(myFunc).apply(context, params)
  .then(result => { /*...*/ });

util.promisify() which is under the hood of this module can interact directly with the V8 API, so it doesn't create closures and will be faster than userland implementations.

Memoization is used in the module to prevent functions from being promisified each time (with the use of WeakMaps).

You can use it in async/await of course!

Tip

If you need a custom promisify function - use util.promisify.custom

