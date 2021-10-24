do-sync is a small library that allows certian kinds of async functions to be executed synchronously in node.
babel-plugin-macros does not support asynchrony in macros1, but many vital libraries like
sharp require asynchrony to function -- and, in fact do not support synchronous usage.
import { doSync, AsyncFn, JSONObject } from 'do-sync';
interface resizeOpts extends JSONObject {
width: number, height: number
}
interface resizeRet extends JSONObject {
width: number, height: number, blob: string,
}
const resize = doSync(async (target: string, { width, height, ...jpegOpions }: resizeOpts): Promise<resizeRet> => {
const sharp = require('sharp');
const blob =
(await sharp(Buffer.from(target, 'base64'))
.resize(width, height)
.jpeg(jpegOpions)
.toBuffer()).toString('base64');
return { blob, width, height };
})
const myImage = resize('cool.png', {
width: 10, height: 10
})
This package is used to implement image.macro, which dynamically resizes high-resolution images to multiple sizes at compilation time for use with webpack. It's a little rough around the edges, but works well and should provide some more concrete usage examples:
Objects passed into functions, or returned by functions must extend
or implement JSONObject.
do-sync uses a node subprocess and writes all code to STDIN.
child_process.spawnSync has a default limit on STDIN input which can, if large JSON is transiting STDIN make your program explode.
doSync takes an optional second parameter,
opts, which has the same options as
spawnSync -- the value is already very large (1GB), but you can set maxBuffer to something bigger if you encounter issues:
doSync(myFunc, {
maxBuffer: 1024 * 1024 * 1024
})