Fullpage scroll / Section scroll / Slider / No denpendency / Gzipped size < 5KB
DoSlide is a light, no dependency and low invasive JS plugin, providing a pattern which switch entire one section at a time. DoSlide can be flexibly configured and has an inner tool library like jQuery, you can implement specific requirements quickly by taking advantage of it.
Take a quick look at introduction page.
Noted: In order to optimize performance (especially on mobile), the version 1.0.0 changes the default switch (scroll) mechanism, meanwhile, the way of including CSS and other places have been changed, so it's not compatible with previous versions.
Download dist folder or install it by using npm:
npm install --save do-slide
DoSlide is a UMD module, which can be used as a module in both CommonJS and AMD modular environments. When in non-modular environment, a variable named '
DoSlide' will be exposed in outer scope.
Include CSS file:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/do-slide/dist/do-slide.min.css">
Include JS file:
<script src="path/to/do-slide/dist/do-slide.min.js"></script>
HTML structure:
<div class="ds-parent">
<div class="ds-container">
<div>Section 1</div>
<div>Section 2</div>
<div>Section 3</div>
</div>
</div>
Then create a corresponding DoSlide object:
var slide = new DoSlide('.ds-container', {/* configurations */})
The CSS file content (do-slide.css) is very simple, you can copy it to your project CSS instead of including the file alone (if don't take update into account) . Default
ds-parent class doesn't set
position property (not be positioned) and size properties, you can set them when you need.
Noted: Do not use
<body> as parent element, it may cause a problem with height in some Android browsers which have auto-hide location bar (issue#8) , don't do this:
<body class="ds-parent"> <!-- Do not use 'body' as parent element -->
<div class="ds-container">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
</body>
This structure is OK:
<body>
<div class="ds-parent">
<div class="ds-container">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
TL;DR: The basic code to apply full page scrolling:
<body>
<div class="wrap ds-parent">
<div class="ds-container">
<div>Section 1</div>
<div>Section 2</div>
<div>Section 3</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
overflow: hidden;
}
.wrap {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
var slide = new DoSlide('.ds-container')
There are several practices in Examples section.
By understanding how DoSlide works, you can use it better. In its default configuration, DoSlide acts as follows:
Assume there is a HTML structure:
<html>
<head>
......
</head>
<body>
<div class="ds-parent">
<div class="ds-container ds-init">
<div class="section-1"></div>
<div class="section-2"></div>
<div class="section-3"></div>
</div>
</div>
......
</body>
</html>
After page structure finishes loading, we execute
new DoSlide('.ds-container')
to create a new DoSlide object. In this time, the object performs the following actions:
active class) and display the first child element
ds-init class from corresponding element
The code about above process is in init.js . The default CSS is in style.css .
Then the HTML will look like:
<html>
<head>
......
</head>
<body>
<div class="ds-parent">
<div class="ds-container">
<div class="section-1 active"></div>
<div class="section-2"></div>
<div class="section-3"></div>
</div>
</div>
......
</body>
</html>
When user mouse wheel or touch slide event is triggered, DoSlide will switch active section if it can.
When switching start, DoSlide will add
transition-out class to current section and add
transition-in class to target section, then remove them both when switching complete.
DoSlide provides two ways to create object:
new DoSlide([selector, config])
DoSlide.from(doSlideObj[, selector, config])
The
selector argument can be a selector string or a HTMLElement.
There can be several DoSlide objects in a page, you can use
DoSlide.from() to create a new object configured as same as the given
doSlideObj.
In DoSlide's source code (config.js) , configurations look like this:
const DEFAULT_INIT_CONFIG = {
initIndex : 0,
initClass : 'ds-init',
activeClass : 'active',
transitionInClass : 'transition-in',
transitionOutClass : 'transition-out',
silent : false,
horizontal : false,
infinite : false,
listenUserMouseWheel : true,
listenUserSwipe : true,
eventElemSelector : null
}
const DEFAULT_CONFIG = {
duration : 1000,
timingFunction : 'ease',
minInterval : 50,
translate3d : true,
parent : null,
respondToUserEvent : true,
stopPropagation : false
}
In index.js :
// in constructor
this.config = Object.assign({}, DEFAULT_CONFIG, DEFAULT_INIT_CONFIG)
this.set(config)
The default
config is a combination of
DEFAULT_INIT_CONFIG and
DEFAULT_CONFIG. The
DEFAULT_INIT_CONFIG only can be customized once at initialization time:
var slide = new DoSlide('.container', {
horizontal: true // customize DEFAULT_INIT_CONFIG
})
don't do this:
slide.set({
horizontal: true // don't o(>_<)o
})
but you can customize
DEFAULT_CONFIG in any time.
A more detailed explanation of the configurations follows below:
|Name
|Default value
|Description
|initIndex
|0
|Index of section to be activated on initialization.
|initClass
|do-slide-init
|Class to be removed after initialization.
|activeClass
|active
|Class to be added to active child element.
|transitionInClass
|transition-in
|Class to be added to translate-in element.
|transitionOutClass
|transition-out
|Class to be added to translate-out element.
|silent
|false
|The actions of DoSlide object will be pure logic with no affect to HTML.
|horizontal
|false
|Defines whether to be horizontal switching or not.
|infinite
|false
|Defines whether to be infinite switching or not.
|listenUserMouseWheel
|true
|Defines whether to listen user mouse wheel event or not.
|listenUserSwipe
|true
|Defines whether to listen user swipe event or not.
|eventElemSelector
|null
|User event element selector. Set to
null to let corresponding element be event element. Set to
false will don't listen user events. In other case, it can be a selector string or a HTMLElement.
|Name
|Default value
|Description
|duration
|1000
|Transition time (ms) .
|timingFunction
|ease
|The value of
transition-timing-function property in CSS.
|minInterval
|50
|The minimum time interval between switching.
|translate3d
|true
|Defines whether to use CSS
translate3d or not.
|parent
|null
|Parent DoSlide object.
|respondToUserEvent
|true
|Defines whether to respond to user event or not.
|stopPropagation
|false
|Defines whether to stop event propagation or not.
Noted:
parent just a shortcut that be used to implement linkage in nested structure quickly, you can totally implement the linkage by using
onOverRange() and
stopPropagation instead of using
parent.
|Name
|Readonly
|Description
|el
|yes
|Corresponding element.
|eventEl
|yes
|Event element.
|sections
|yes
|Collection of sections
|currentIndex
|yes
|Index of current section.
|currentSection
|yes
|Current section.
|isChanging
|yes
|Is switching sections now.
|$
|yes
|Inner tool library.
|Name
|Readonly
|Description
|supportedTransition
|yes
|Supported CSS
transition property name.
|supportedTransform
|yes
|Supported CSS
transform property name.
|$
|yes
|Inner tool library.
Switch to next section.
Switch to previous section.
Switch to section with given index.
Set configuration value.
Get configuration value.
curIndex: index of current section
cur: current section
Execute
callback with current DoSlide object as context object (
this) .
Initialize space of current DoSlide object by key, return initialized space. The space is an object, the key is generated by
applyNewKey.
Get space by key.
Apply a globally unique key for
getSpaceByKey.
Install a plugin. It will call
plugin.install(DoSlide, config) , so the
plugin should provide an
install function which will be called with the
DoSlide as the first argument, along with possible
config.
curIndex: index of current section
tarIndex: index of target section
cur: current section
tar: target section
Before switching occurs, execute
callback with current DoSlide object as context object (
this) .
curIndex: index of current section
lastIndex: index of last section
cur: current section
last: last section
After switching, execute
callback with current DoSlide object as context object (
this) .
curIndex: index of current section
tarIndex: index of target section
cur: current section
When try to switch to overrange section, execute
callback with current DoSlide object as context object (
this) .
direction: string
up or
down represent scroll direction
Before switching which caused by mouse wheel event occurs, execute
callback with current DoSlide object as context object (
this) .
direction: string
up,
down,
left or
right represent swipe direction
Before switching which caused by swipe event occurs, execute
callback with current DoSlide object as context object (
this) .
onUserMouseWheel or
onUserSwipe
onBeforeChange
onChanged
You can return
false in any
callback to terminate subsequent calls.
Example 2_0_event (source) shows the process.
You can access inner tool library through
DoSlide.$ or
$ property of DoSlide object.
The library provides such functions like jQuery:
$(selector) .on(type, listener, useCapture)
$.on(HTMLElement, type, listener, useCapture)
$(selector) .off(type, listener, useCapture)
$.off(HTMLElement, type, listener, useCapture)
$(selector) .attr(name, value) ||
$(selector) .attr(attrObj)
$.attr(HTMLElement, name, value) ||
$.attr(HTMLElement, attrObj)
$(selector) .removeAttr(name)
$.removeAttr(HTMLElement, name)
$(selector) .css(name, value) ||
$(selector) .css(propertyObj)
$.css(HTMLElement, name, value) ||
$.css(HTMLElement, propertyObj)
$(selector) .addClass(name)
$.addClass(HTMLElement, name)
$(selector) .removeClass(name)
$.removeClass(HTMLElement, name)
$(selector) .hasClass(name)
$.hasClass(HTMLElement, name)
$(selector) .eq(index)
$(selector) .each(callback, isContext, isFalseBreak, breakValue)
$.each(Array, callback, isContext, isFalseBreak, breakValue)
$.getSupportedCSS(name, isAutoPrefix)
Get supported CSS property name. For example, the browser only supports
-webkit-transform, then
getSupportedCSS('transfrom') will return '
-webkit-transform'.
direction: string
up or
down represent scroll direction
isStopPropFn: a function return
true or
false, defines whether to stop event propagation or not
Listen user mouse wheel event, execute
callback with
HTMLElement as context object (
this) when triggered.
direction: string
up,
down,
left or
right represent swipe direction
isStopPropFn: a function return
true or
false, defines whether to stop event propagation or not
Listen user touch swipe event, execute
callback with
HTMLElement as context object (
this) when triggered.
DoSlide.$('.foo')
.addClass('fooClass')
.attr({
fooAttr: 'fooValue'
})
.css({
'font-size': '2em'
})
.on('click', function(event) {
console.log(event)
})
DoSlide.$.onMouseWheel(document.body, function(direction) {
console.log(direction)
})
See src/plugins .
The feature is mainly embodied in the following 2 aspects:
DoSlide) may be exposed in outer scope.
DoSlide can run on all modern browsers which support ES5.
If the browser dosen't support CSS
transform, DoSlide will use
left /
top instead.
Actually, in my mind, it's a switch pattern, by the way, providing some functionalities. But no matter how I explain, it is (looks like) a plugin.
You can reference 3_0_fade (source) , the KEY is setting
silent to
true to make original actions be pure logic, then you can do whatever you want.
Basic usage, apply full page scrolling easily and quickly.
Horizontal scrolling.
Infinite scrolling.
About transition.
Nested structure.
Configurate class name.
About event callbacks.
Configurate event element.
Invert mouse wheel.
Implement fade effect quickly by using inner tool library and event callbacks.
A simple slider.
A simple slider with fade effect.
About initialization.
Development is in the
dev branch, please push new changes to
dev branch.
# install
npm install
# develop
npm run watch
# test
npm test
# build
npm run build
If you catch a mistake or want to contribute to the repository, any PR is welcome.
Love & Peace (ง •̀_•́)ง