Do not zip. Just store.

What

Stick some text files into a zip file. This library is super simple and small because it just stores the files without compressing them, which is often sufficient when all you want to do is let the user download some files generated in the browser. Works on the server (Node.js) and on the client (JavaScript). Requires ES2015+.

How

import * as doNotZip from 'do-not-zip' ; const byteArray = doNotZip.toArray([ { path : 'path/to/file1.txt' , data : 'Hello' }, { path : 'another/file2.txt' , data : 'World' }, { path : 'yet/another/file3.bin' , data : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] }, ]); const buffer = doNotZip.toBuffer([ ... ]); const blob = doNotZip.toBlob([ ... ]); const bufferOrBlob = doNotZip.toAuto([ ... ]);

Thanks

License

MIT