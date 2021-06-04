Update dnslink TXT records in Cloudflare

Usage

npx dnslink-cloudflare -d <domain> -l <link> [-r record]

Environment variables

It can be done two ways. The first is with email and API key.

CF_API_KEY CloudFlare API key

CloudFlare API key CF_API_EMAIL CloudFlare API email

The second is with just the API token (permissions: zone:read for all zones and dns:edit for specific zone):

CF_API_TOKEN CloudFlare API token

These values are obtained from in the CloudFlare account. https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens

Contributing

PRs accepted.

License

MIT © Protocol Labs