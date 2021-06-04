Update dnslink TXT records in Cloudflare
npx dnslink-cloudflare -d <domain> -l <link> [-r record]
It can be done two ways. The first is with email and API key.
CF_API_KEY CloudFlare API key
CF_API_EMAIL CloudFlare API email
The second is with just the API token (permissions:
zone:read for all zones and
dns:edit for specific zone):
CF_API_TOKEN CloudFlare API token
These values are obtained from in the CloudFlare account. https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens
