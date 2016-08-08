DNSJack

A simple DNS proxy that lets you intercept domains and route them to whatever IP you decide.

It's available through npm:

npm install dnsjack

It's easy to use:

var jack = require ( 'dnsjack' ).createServer(); jack.route( 'www.google.com' , '127.0.0.1' ); jack.listen(); jack.route( function ( data, callback ) { callback( null , '127.0.0.1' ); }); jack.route([ 'google.com' , '*.google.com' ], function ( data, callback ) { callback( null , '127.0.0.1' ); }); require ( 'http' ).createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 ); res.end( 'jack says hi!' ); }).listen( 80 );

You probably need to run the above example with sudo as we need to listen to port 80 and 53 . Now change your local DNS server to 127.0.0.1 and visit http://www.google.com in your browser.

DNSJack will forward all request that you don't route yourself to Google's DNS server or whatever DNS you provide in .createServer() .

You can also use it to monitor your DNS resolutions which can be super useful for debugging:

var jack = require ( 'dnsjack' ).createServer(); jack.on( 'resolve' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.rinfo.address, 'is resolving' , data.domain); }); jack.listen();

You can also pass along the TTL when responding to a DNS request: