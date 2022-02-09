DNSimple Node.JS Client

A Node.JS client for the DNSimple API v2.

Requirements

The dnsimple-node package requires node 12.0.0 or higher.

You must also have an activated DNSimple account to access the DNSimple API.

Installation

You can install this package directly from the github repo with npm install dnsimple/dnsimple-node .

Alternatively, install the latest stable version from NPM with npm install dnsimple .

Usage

This library is a nodejs client you can use to interact with the DNSimple API v2.

Note that in all examples below, the accessToken must be an OAuth token as described in the DNSimple API Access Token documentation.

The DNSimple nodejs library uses promises exclusively, thus all client calls that call out to the DNSimple API will return a Promise. The examples below demonstrate basic usage.

; var client = require ( "dnsimple" )({ accessToken : process.env.TOKEN, }); client.identity.whoami().then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data); }, (error) => { console .log(error); }); var accountId = "1010" ; client.domains.listDomains(accountId).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data); }, (error) => { console .log(error); }); client.domains.listDomains(accountId, { page : 3 }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data); }, (error) => { console .log(error); }); client.domains.createDomain(accountId, { name : "example.com" }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data); }, (error) => { console .log(error); }); client.domains.getDomain(accountId, "example.com" ).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data); }, (error) => { console .log(error); });

To be run like this:

TOKEN=[TOKEN VALUE GOES HERE] node test.js

Take a look at https://github.com/dnsimple/hello-domains-node for an example app that authorizes via OAuth and displays your domain list.

Sandbox Environment

We highly recommend testing against our sandbox environment before using our production environment. This will allow you to avoid real purchases, live charges on your credit card, and reduce the chance of your running up against rate limits.

The client supports both the production and sandbox environment. To switch to sandbox pass the sandbox API host using the base_url option when you construct the client:

var client = require ( 'dnsimple' )({ baseUrl : 'https://api.sandbox.dnsimple.com' , accessToken : process.env.TOKEN, });

You will need to ensure that you are using an access token created in the sandbox environment. Production tokens will not work in the sandbox environment.

Setting a custom User-Agent header

You customize the User-Agent header for the calls made to the DNSimple API:

var client = require ( 'dnsimple' )({ user_agent : 'my-app' , accessToken : process.env.TOKEN, });

The value you provide will be appended to the default User-Agent the client uses. For example, if you use my-app , the final header value will be dnsimple-node/x.x.x my-app (note that it will vary depending on the client version).

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2022 DNSimple Corporation. This is Free Software distributed under the MIT license.