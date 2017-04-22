There is a problem with how the Internet works today:
These problems arise out of two core Internet protocols: DNS and X.509.
DNSChain offers a free and secure decentralized alternative while remaining backwards compatible with traditional DNS.
It compares favorably to the alternatives, and provides the following features: ︎
|DNSChain
|X.509 PKI with Certificate Transparency
|MITM-proof'ed Internet connections
|✅
|❌
|Secure and simple GPG key distribution
|✅
|❌
|MITM-proof RESTful API to blockchain
|✅
|❌
|Free and actually-secure SSL certificates
|✅
|❌
|Stops many denial-of-service attacks
|✅
|❌
|Certificate revocation that actually works
|✅
|❌
|DNS-based censorship circumvention
|✅
|❌
|Prevents domain theft ("seizures")
|✅
|❌
|Access blockchain domains like
.bit,
.p2p,
.nxt,
.eth
|✅
|❌
|Certificate transparency (publicly auditable log of certs)
|✅
|✅ (maybe)
⭐ See Also: Comparison and Security Model
⭐ April 21, 2017: Comparison of DPKI to CONIKS, Key Transparency, Certificate Transparency
okturtles.bit
📺 Watch
🔈 Listen
📄 Read
Have a link? Let us know!
Approximate chronological order.
native-dns,
native-dns-packet modules and related projects)
hiredis to 0.4.1 for latest iojs compat.
superagent for simpler HTTP requests
dnsHandler into
blockchain.coffee template class
favicon.ico requests from filling logs
Comparisons.md documentation
d/
