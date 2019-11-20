Query DNS-based blackhole lists
Support both IPv4 and IPv6 queries.
$ npm i dnsbl
const dnsbl = require('dnsbl');
await dnsbl.lookup('127.0.0.2', 'zen.spamhaus.org');
// true
await dnsbl.lookup('127.0.0.2', 'zen.spamhaus.org', {includeTxt: true});
// {
// listed: true,
// txt: [['some txt'], ['another txt']]
// }
await dnsbl.batch(['1.2.3.4', '5.6.7.8'], ['dnsbl.somelist.net', 'dnsbl.someotherlist.net']);
// [
// { blacklist: 'dnsbl.somelist.net', address: '1.2.3.4', listed: true },
// { blacklist: 'dnsbl.somelist.net', address: '5.6.7.8', listed: false },
// { blacklist: 'dnsbl.someotherlist.net', address: '1.2.3.4', listed: true },
// { blacklist: 'dnsbl.someotherlist.net', address: '5.6.7.8', listed: false }
// ]
address: string an IP address.
blacklist: string the hostname of the blacklist to query.
Returns a
Promise that resolves to
true or
false, indicating if the address is listed (e.g. the DNS query returned a non-empty result). Will reject on error.
If the
includeTxt option is set, it will return an
Object with these properties:
listed boolean - a boolean indicating if the address is listed on the blacklist.
txt string[] - an array of resolved TXT records for the address.
addresses string or Array - one or more IP addresses.
blacklists string or Array - one or more blacklist hostnames.
Returns a
Promise that resolve to a
results object (see below).
options object
servers string or Array - DNS servers to use. Default:
['208.67.220.220'].
timeout number - timout in milliseconds. Default:
5000.
concurrency number - number of concurrent queries. Default:
64.
includeTxt boolean - include txt records if IP is blacklisted. Default:
false.
results object
The
results object is an array of objects with these properies:
address string - the IP address.
blacklist string - the blacklist hostname.
listed boolean - a boolean indicating if the address is listed on the blacklist.
txt string[] - an array of resolved TXT records for the address.
