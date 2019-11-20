dnsbl

Query DNS-based blackhole lists

Support both IPv4 and IPv6 queries.

Installation

$ npm i dnsbl

Usage

const dnsbl = require ( 'dnsbl' ); await dnsbl.lookup( '127.0.0.2' , 'zen.spamhaus.org' ); await dnsbl.lookup( '127.0.0.2' , 'zen.spamhaus.org' , { includeTxt : true }); await dnsbl.batch([ '1.2.3.4' , '5.6.7.8' ], [ 'dnsbl.somelist.net' , 'dnsbl.someotherlist.net' ]);

API

address : string an IP address.

: string an IP address. blacklist : string the hostname of the blacklist to query.

Returns a Promise that resolves to true or false , indicating if the address is listed (e.g. the DNS query returned a non-empty result). Will reject on error.

If the includeTxt option is set, it will return an Object with these properties:

listed boolean - a boolean indicating if the address is listed on the blacklist.

boolean - a boolean indicating if the address is listed on the blacklist. txt string[] - an array of resolved TXT records for the address.

addresses string or Array - one or more IP addresses.

string or Array - one or more IP addresses. blacklists string or Array - one or more blacklist hostnames.

Returns a Promise that resolve to a results object (see below).

options object

servers string or Array - DNS servers to use. Default: ['208.67.220.220'] .

string or Array - DNS servers to use. Default: . timeout number - timout in milliseconds. Default: 5000 .

number - timout in milliseconds. Default: . concurrency number - number of concurrent queries. Default: 64 .

number - number of concurrent queries. Default: . includeTxt boolean - include txt records if IP is blacklisted. Default: false .

results object

The results object is an array of objects with these properies:

address string - the IP address.

string - the IP address. blacklist string - the blacklist hostname.

string - the blacklist hostname. listed boolean - a boolean indicating if the address is listed on the blacklist.

boolean - a boolean indicating if the address is listed on the blacklist. txt string[] - an array of resolved TXT records for the address.

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence