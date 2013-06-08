openbase logo
dns-srv

by Dhruv Matani
0.3.0 (see all)

A small library to help connect using DNS SRV records on node.js

Readme

dns-srv

A module to query SRV records from DNS servers

Usage: To query the _xmpp-client._tcp SRV record of gmail.com.

var srv = require('dns-srv');
var net = require('net');

var sock = new net.Stream();
var connector = srv.connect(sock // This socket will become connected if everything goes well
         , ['_xmpp-client._tcp'] // The SRV record to query
         , "gmail.com"           // The domain whose DNS SRV we are interested in
         , 5222                  // Default fallback port to connect to in case SRV lookup failed
);

connector.on('error', function() { console.error('meh...'); }).
          on('connect', function() { console.log('yeah baby!!'); });

