A module to query SRV records from DNS servers
Usage: To query the _xmpp-client._tcp SRV record of gmail.com.
var srv = require('dns-srv');
var net = require('net');
var sock = new net.Stream();
var connector = srv.connect(sock // This socket will become connected if everything goes well
, ['_xmpp-client._tcp'] // The SRV record to query
, "gmail.com" // The domain whose DNS SRV we are interested in
, 5222 // Default fallback port to connect to in case SRV lookup failed
);
connector.on('error', function() { console.error('meh...'); }).
on('connect', function() { console.log('yeah baby!!'); });