Make low-level DNS requests with retry and timeout support.
npm install dns-socket
const dnsSocket = require('dns-socket')
const socket = dnsSocket()
socket.query({
questions: [{
type: 'A',
name: 'google.com'
}]
}, 53, '8.8.8.8', (err, res) => {
console.log(err, res) // prints the A record for google.com
})
var socket = dns([options])
Create a new DNS socket instance. The
options object includes:
retries Number: Number of total query attempts made during
timeout. Default: 5.
socket Object: A custom dgram socket. Default: A
'udp4' socket.
timeout Number: Total timeout in milliseconds after which a
'timeout' event is emitted. Default: 7500.
maxQueries Number: Each request has an id, this is stored as static sized array. maxQueries is the size of this array, limiting the max number of inflight requests. Default: 10000.
maxRedirects Number: If you query for a single
A record and get back
CNAME, the lib will try to follow the chain and resolve the
CNAME to A. The maximum number of steps is defined by the
maxRedirects. Default: 0
timeoutChecks Number: Timeouts are checked each
timeoutChecks ms, for large number of parallel request, you might want to increase this number. Default:
timeout / 10
socket.on('query', query, port, host)
Emitted when a dns query is received. The query is a dns-packet
socket.on('response', response, port, host)
Emitted when a dns response is received. The response is a dns-packet
var id = socket.query(query, port, [host], [callback])
Send a dns query. If host is omitted it defaults to
127.0.0.1. When the remote replies the callback is called with
(err, response, query) and an response is emitted as well. If the query times out the callback is called with an error.
The
host parameter can be an array, during resolve the lib will randomly select one host.
Returns the query id
socket.response(query, response, port, [host])
Send a response to a query.
socket.cancel(id)
Cancel a query
socket.bind([port][, address][, onlistening])
socket.bind(options, [onlistening])
Bind the underlying udp socket to a specific port. Takes the same arguments as socket#bind.
socket.destroy([onclose])
Destroy the socket.
socket.inflight
Number of inflight queries.
MIT