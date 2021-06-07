Simple DNS Proxy written in Node.JS
Designed to allow you to override hosts or domains with specific answers or override tlds, or domains to use different nameservers. Useful when using VPN connections with split DNS setups.
This app makes use of the rc module for configuration, the default configuration is below, use any file location to override the defaults. Appname is
dnsproxy when creating a configuration file.
I can guarentee this app isn't perfect but fulfills my current needs for routing certain domains to private IP name servers when on VPN.
Grab a binary from the release section.
npm install -g dns-proxy
For nameserver overrides if an answer isn't received by a threshold (350ms by default) DNS proxy will fallback to one of the default nameservers provided in the configuration (by default 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4)
This will send all .com queries to 8.8.8.8 and .dk queries to 127.0.0.1 and custom port 54.
"servers": {
"com": "8.8.8.8",
"dk": "127.0.0.1:54"
}
This will match all google.com and its subdomains.
"servers": {
"google.com": "8.8.8.8"
}
This will match all of google.com and its subdomains and return 127.0.0.1 as the answer. This technically doens't even have to be a real domain or a full domain, if you configure
ogle.com and do a lookup on
google.com, the
ogle.com will match.
"domains": {
"google.com": "127.0.0.1"
}
this will resolve
review-someotherstring.google.com to
127.0.0.1
"domains": {
"review-*.google.com": "127.0.0.1"
}
Domains and Hosts support aliases now, whereby you can define a host like normal such as
"hi": "127.0.0.1" and in another entry reference it like
"hello": "hi".
This is the default configuration in the application, you should override this by creating the proper rc file in one of the searchable paths.
{
port: 53,
host: '127.0.0.1',
logging: 'dns-proxy:query',
nameservers: [
'8.8.8.8',
'8.8.4.4'
],
servers: {},
domains: {
'dev': '127.0.0.1'
},
hosts: {
'devlocal': '127.0.0.1'
}
}
Logging is handled by the simple lightweight debug package. By default all queries are logged. To change the logging output update the
logging variable to any of the following: dns-proxy:error, dns-proxy:query, dns-proxy:debug. You can specify all or none, separate using a comma, a wildcard can be used as well.
You can copy the
resources/launchd.plist file into
/Library/LaunchDaemons as
com.github.ekristen.dns-proxy.plist. To start just run
sudo launchctl load /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.github.ekristen.dns-proxy.plist. This will also make the dns-proxy service to start on boot.