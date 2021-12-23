An abstract-encoding compliant module for encoding / decoding DNS packets. Lifted out of multicast-dns as a separate module.

npm install dns-packet

UDP Usage

const dnsPacket = require ( 'dns-packet' ) const dgram = require ( 'dgram' ) const socket = dgram.createSocket( 'udp4' ) const buf = dnsPacket.encode({ type : 'query' , id : 1 , flags : dnsPacket.RECURSION_DESIRED, questions : [{ type : 'A' , name : 'google.com' }] }) socket.on( 'message' , message => { console .log(dnsPacket.decode(message)) }) socket.send(buf, 0 , buf.length, 53 , '8.8.8.8' )

Also see the UDP example.

TCP, TLS, HTTPS

While DNS has traditionally been used over a datagram transport, it is increasingly being carried over TCP for larger responses commonly including DNSSEC responses and TLS or HTTPS for enhanced security. See below examples on how to use dns-packet to wrap DNS packets in these protocols:

API

var buf = packets.encode(packet, [buf], [offset])

Encodes a DNS packet into a buffer containing a UDP payload.

var packet = packets.decode(buf, [offset])

Decode a DNS packet from a buffer containing a UDP payload.

var buf = packets.streamEncode(packet, [buf], [offset])

Encodes a DNS packet into a buffer containing a TCP payload.

var packet = packets.streamDecode(buf, [offset])

Decode a DNS packet from a buffer containing a TCP payload.

var len = packets.encodingLength(packet)

Returns how many bytes are needed to encode the DNS packet

Packets

Packets look like this

{ type : 'query|response' , id : optionalIdNumber, flags : optionalBitFlags, questions : [...], answers : [...], additionals : [...], authorities : [...] }

The bit flags available are

packet.RECURSION_DESIRED packet.RECURSION_AVAILABLE packet.TRUNCATED_RESPONSE packet.AUTHORITATIVE_ANSWER packet.AUTHENTIC_DATA packet.CHECKING_DISABLED

To use more than one flag bitwise-or them together

var flags = packet.RECURSION_DESIRED | packet.RECURSION_AVAILABLE

And to check for a flag use bitwise-and

var isRecursive = message.flags & packet.RECURSION_DESIRED

A question looks like this

{ type : 'A' , class : 'IN' , name : 'google.com' }

And an answer, additional, or authority looks like this

{ type : 'A' , class : 'IN' , name : 'google.com' , ttl : optionalTimeToLiveInSeconds, (record specific data, see below) }

Supported record types

A

{ data : 'IPv4 address' }

AAAA

{ data : 'IPv6 address' }

CAA

{ flags : 128 , tag : 'issue|issuewild|iodef' , value : 'ca.example.net' , issuerCritical : false }

CNAME

{ data : 'cname.to.another.record' }

DNAME

{ data : 'dname.to.another.record' }

DNSKEY

{ flags : 257 , algorithm : 1 , key : Buffer }

DS

{ keyTag : 12345 , algorithm : 8 , digestType : 1 , digest : Buffer }

HINFO

{ data : { cpu : 'cpu info' , os : 'os info' } }

MX

{ preference : 10 , exchange : 'mail.example.net' }

NS

{ data : nameServer }

NSEC

{ nextDomain : 'a.domain' , rrtypes : [ 'A' , 'TXT' , 'RRSIG' ] }

NSEC3

{ algorithm : 1 , flags : 0 , iterations : 2 , salt : Buffer, nextDomain : Buffer, rrtypes : [ 'A' , 'TXT' , 'RRSIG' ] }

NULL

{ data : Buffer( 'any binary data' ) }

OPT

EDNS0 options.

{ type : 'OPT' , name : '.' , udpPayloadSize : 4096 , flags : packet.DNSSEC_OK, options : [{ code : 12 , data : Buffer.alloc( 31 ) }, { code : 'PADDING' , length : 31 , }, { code : 'CLIENT_SUBNET' , family : 2 , sourcePrefixLength : 64 , scopePrefixLength : 0 , ip : 'fe80::' , }, { code : 'TCP_KEEPALIVE' , timeout : 150 }, { code : 'KEY_TAG' , tags : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], }] }

The options PADDING , CLIENT_SUBNET , TCP_KEEPALIVE and KEY_TAG support enhanced de/encoding. See optionscodes.js for all supported option codes. If the data property is present on a option, it takes precedence. On decoding, data will always be defined.

PTR

{ data : 'points.to.another.record' }

RP

{ mbox : 'admin.example.com' , txt : 'txt.example.com' }

RRSIG

{ typeCovered : 'A' , algorithm : 8 , labels : 1 , originalTTL : 3600 , expiration : timestamp, inception : timestamp, keyTag : 12345 , signersName : 'a.name' , signature : Buffer }

SOA

{ data : { mname : domainName, rname : mailbox, serial : zoneSerial, refresh : refreshInterval, retry : retryInterval, expire : expireInterval, minimum : minimumTTL } }

SRV

{ data : { port : servicePort, target : serviceHostName, priority : optionalServicePriority, weight : optionalServiceWeight } }

TXT

{ data : 'text' || Buffer || [ Buffer || 'text' ] }

When encoding, scalar values are converted to an array and strings are converted to UTF-8 encoded Buffers. When decoding, the return value will always be an array of Buffer.

If you need another record type, open an issue and we'll try to add it.

