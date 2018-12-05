Discovery peers in a distributed system using regular dns and multicast dns.

npm install dns-discovery

Usage

var discovery = require ( 'dns-discovery' ) var disc1 = discovery() var disc2 = discovery() disc1.on( 'peer' , function ( name, peer ) { console .log(name, peer) }) disc2.announce( 'test-app' , 9090 )

API

var disc = discovery([options])

Create a new discovery instance. Options include:

{ server : 'discovery.example.com:9090' , ttl : someSeconds, limit : someLimit, multicast : true , domain : 'my-domain.com' , socket : someUdpSocket, loopback : false }

If you have more than one discovery server you can specify an array

{ server : [ 'discovery.example.com:9090' , 'another.discovery.example.com' ] }

Do a lookup for a specific app name. When new peers are discovered for this name peer events will be emitted. The callback will be called when the query is complete.

disc.on( 'peer' , function ( name, peer ) { console .log(name) console .log(peer) }) disc.lookup( 'example' )

Announce a new port for a specific app name. Announce also does a lookup so you don't need to do that afterwards.

If you want to specify a public port (a port that is reachable from outside your firewall) you can set the publicPort: port option. This will announce the public port to your list of dns servers and use the other port over multicast.

You can also set impliedPort: true to announce the public port of the dns socket to the list of dns servers.

Stop announcing a port for an app. Has the same options as .announce

Listen for dns records on a specific port. You only need to call this if you want to turn your peer into a discovery server that other peers can use to store peer objects on.

var server = discovery() server.listen( 9090 , function ( ) { var disc = discovery({ server : 'localhost:9090' }) disc.announce( 'test-app' , 8080 ) })

You can setup a discovery server to announce records on the internet as multicast-dns only works on a local network. The port defaults to 53 which is the standard dns port. Additionally it tries to bind to 5300 to support networks that filter dns traffic.

Destroy the discovery instance. Will destroy the underlying udp socket as well.

Emitted after a successful listen() .

Emitted after a successful destroy() .

Emitted when a peer has been discovered.

name The app name the peer was discovered for.

host The address of the peer.

The address of the peer. port The port the peer is listening on.

Emitted after a successful announce() .

name The app name that was announced.

port The port that was announced.

Emitted after a successful unannounce() .

name The app name that was unannounced.

port The port that was unannounced.

Emitted when any kind of message event occurs. The type will be prefixed with 'in:' to indicate inbound, and 'out:' to indicate outbound messages. This event is mostly useful for debugging.

Emitted when the internal secrets used to generate session tokens have been rotated. This event is mostly useful for debugging.

Emitted when networking errors occur, such as failures to bind the socket (EACCES, EADDRINUSE).

CLI

There is a cli tool available as well

npm install -g dns-discovery dns-discovery help

To announce a service do

dns-discovery announce test -app --port=8080

To look it up

dns-discovery lookup test -app

To run a discovery server

dns-discovery listen --port=9090 --ttl=30

And to announce to that discovery server (and over multicast-dns)

dns-discovery announce test -app --server=example.com:9090 --port=9090

And finally to lookup using that discovery server (and multicast-dns)

dns-discovery lookup test -app --server=example.com:9090

You can use any other dns client to resolve the records as well. For example using dig .

dig @discovery.example.com test -app SRV

License

MIT