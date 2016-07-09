DNS

A DNS Server with an Web UI and using Redis a configuration store. Read further for Docker instructions.

Installation

brew install redis sudo npm install -g dns

Startup

/usr/ local /opt/redis/bin/redis- server /usr/ local /etc/redis.conf >& /tmp/redis. log & sudo dns >& /tmp/dns. log &

Web UI

open http://localhost:8053

REDIS CONFIGURATION

REDIS_PORT_6379_TCP_ADDR ( default : 127.0 . 0.1 ) REDIS_PORT_6379_TCP_PORT ( default : 6379 )

DNS CONFIGURATION

DNSINTERFACE ( default : 0.0 . 0.0 ) DNSPORT ( default : 53 <- require root privilege to run) DNSZONE ( default : local.dev) DNSTTL ( default : 3600 <- one hour) DNSPREFIX ( default : "dns:" <- key prefix in redis) DNSPRIMARY ( default : 8.8 . 8.8 ) DNSSECONDARY ( default : 8.8 . 4.4 ) DNSTIMEOUT ( default : 1000 <- 1 second)

REST ROUTES

* GET /dns/api/v1/ name List all host to ip address mapping * GET /dns/api/v1/ name /{host} Return the ip address of only that host * PUT /dns/api/v1/ name /{host} Create or Modify the ip address for "host" * DELETE /dns/api/v1/ name /{host} Remove the host from the DNS * DELETE /dns/api/v1/ name ?force= true Remove all host from the DNS * GET /dns/api/v1/ zone Return the DNS ZONE * GET /dns/api/v1/status Return the DNS status

To create or modify a host in the DNS configuration

Single host curl - X PUT - H ' Content - Type : application/json' -d '{ "ipv4" :[ "192.168.1.1" ], "ipv6" :[ "2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1010" ]}' http: Multiple hosts curl - X PUT - H ' Content - Type : application/json' -d '{ "ipv4" :[ "192.168.1.1" , "192.168.1.2" ], "ipv6" :[ "2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1010" , "2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1011" ]}' http:

To query the address of a host

curl http://localhost: 8053 /dns/api/v1/ name / database . domain .com or dig @ 127.0 .0 .1 database . domain .com or dig @ 127.0 .0 .1 database . domain .com AAAA

To remove a host from the registry

curl -X DELETE http://localhost: 8053 /dns/api/v1/ name / database . domain .com

UPGRADING from 0.0.9 or 0.1.0 to a version greater than 0.1.0

You will need to clear your redis configuration before running the new version.

curl -X DELETE http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name\?force\= true or for key in ` echo 'KEYS dns*' | redis-cli | awk '{print $1}' ` ; do echo DEL $key ; done | redis-cli

Running in Docker

This DNS server is able to run as a docker container. To build the container, run a command similar to the following ( htdns is a shorthand for HTTP/DNS):

docker build -t efrecon/htdns .

To run, once you have your image, issue something similar to the following command:

docker run -it --rm -p 8053 : 8053 -p 53 : 53 --name=dns -e DNSTTL=1800 efrecon/htdns --level=debug