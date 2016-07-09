openbase logo
A DNS Server with an Web UI and using Redis a configuration store

Readme

DNS

A DNS Server with an Web UI and using Redis a configuration store. Read further for Docker instructions.

Installation

brew install redis
sudo npm install -g dns

Startup

/usr/local/opt/redis/bin/redis-server /usr/local/etc/redis.conf >& /tmp/redis.log &
sudo dns >& /tmp/dns.log &

Web UI

open http://localhost:8053

REDIS CONFIGURATION

REDIS_PORT_6379_TCP_ADDR  (default: 127.0.0.1)
REDIS_PORT_6379_TCP_PORT  (default: 6379)

DNS CONFIGURATION

DNSINTERFACE (default: 0.0.0.0)
DNSPORT      (default: 53 <- require root privilege to run)
DNSZONE      (default: local.dev)
DNSTTL       (default: 3600 <- one hour)
DNSPREFIX    (default: "dns:" <- key prefix in redis)
DNSPRIMARY   (default: 8.8.8.8)
DNSSECONDARY (default: 8.8.4.4)
DNSTIMEOUT   (default: 1000 <- 1 second)

REST ROUTES

* GET /dns/api/v1/name

    List all host to ip address mapping

* GET /dns/api/v1/name/{host}

    Return the ip address of only that host

* PUT /dns/api/v1/name/{host}

    Create or Modify the ip address for "host"

* DELETE /dns/api/v1/name/{host}

    Remove the host from the DNS

* DELETE /dns/api/v1/name?force=true

    Remove all host from the DNS

* GET /dns/api/v1/zone

    Return the DNS ZONE

* GET /dns/api/v1/status

    Return the DNS status

To create or modify a host in the DNS configuration

Single host
curl -X PUT -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"ipv4":["192.168.1.1"], "ipv6":["2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1010"]}' http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com

Multiple hosts
    curl -X PUT -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"ipv4":["192.168.1.1","192.168.1.2"], "ipv6":["2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1010","2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1011"]}' http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com

To query the address of a host

curl http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com
or
dig @127.0.0.1 database.domain.com
or
dig @127.0.0.1 database.domain.com AAAA

To remove a host from the registry

curl -X DELETE http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com

UPGRADING from 0.0.9 or 0.1.0 to a version greater than 0.1.0

You will need to clear your redis configuration before running the new version.

curl -X DELETE http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name\?force\=true
or
for key in `echo 'KEYS dns*' | redis-cli | awk '{print $1}'` ; do echo DEL $key ; done | redis-cli

Running in Docker

This DNS server is able to run as a docker container. To build the container, run a command similar to the following (htdns is a shorthand for HTTP/DNS):

docker build -t efrecon/htdns .

To run, once you have your image, issue something similar to the following command:

docker run -it --rm -p 8053:8053 -p 53:53 --name=dns -e DNSTTL=1800 efrecon/htdns --level=debug

Note how the command above maps port 53, which requires root privileges and also how it passes further the DNSTTL environment variable (one of the optional variables documented above) and passes command-line arguments to the DNS server (in this case, putting it in debug mode). The implementation currently runs redis as a daemon before starting up the node-based DNS server. This is for the sake of simplicity, but breaks the principle that there should only be one container running in a container.

