A DNS Server with an Web UI and using Redis a configuration store. Read further for Docker instructions.
brew install redis
sudo npm install -g dns
/usr/local/opt/redis/bin/redis-server /usr/local/etc/redis.conf >& /tmp/redis.log &
sudo dns >& /tmp/dns.log &
open http://localhost:8053
REDIS_PORT_6379_TCP_ADDR (default: 127.0.0.1)
REDIS_PORT_6379_TCP_PORT (default: 6379)
DNSINTERFACE (default: 0.0.0.0)
DNSPORT (default: 53 <- require root privilege to run)
DNSZONE (default: local.dev)
DNSTTL (default: 3600 <- one hour)
DNSPREFIX (default: "dns:" <- key prefix in redis)
DNSPRIMARY (default: 8.8.8.8)
DNSSECONDARY (default: 8.8.4.4)
DNSTIMEOUT (default: 1000 <- 1 second)
* GET /dns/api/v1/name
List all host to ip address mapping
* GET /dns/api/v1/name/{host}
Return the ip address of only that host
* PUT /dns/api/v1/name/{host}
Create or Modify the ip address for "host"
* DELETE /dns/api/v1/name/{host}
Remove the host from the DNS
* DELETE /dns/api/v1/name?force=true
Remove all host from the DNS
* GET /dns/api/v1/zone
Return the DNS ZONE
* GET /dns/api/v1/status
Return the DNS status
Single host
curl -X PUT -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"ipv4":["192.168.1.1"], "ipv6":["2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1010"]}' http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com
Multiple hosts
curl -X PUT -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"ipv4":["192.168.1.1","192.168.1.2"], "ipv6":["2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1010","2605:f8b0:4006:802:0:0:0:1011"]}' http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com
curl http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com
or
dig @127.0.0.1 database.domain.com
or
dig @127.0.0.1 database.domain.com AAAA
curl -X DELETE http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name/database.domain.com
You will need to clear your redis configuration before running the new version.
curl -X DELETE http://localhost:8053/dns/api/v1/name\?force\=true
or
for key in `echo 'KEYS dns*' | redis-cli | awk '{print $1}'` ; do echo DEL $key ; done | redis-cli
This DNS server is able to run as a docker container. To build the container,
run a command similar to the following (
htdns is a shorthand for HTTP/DNS):
docker build -t efrecon/htdns .
To run, once you have your image, issue something similar to the following command:
docker run -it --rm -p 8053:8053 -p 53:53 --name=dns -e DNSTTL=1800 efrecon/htdns --level=debug
Note how the command above maps port
53, which requires root privileges and
also how it passes further the
DNSTTL environment variable (one of the
optional variables documented above) and passes command-line arguments to the
DNS server (in this case, putting it in
debug mode). The implementation
currently runs
redis as a daemon before starting up the node-based DNS server.
This is for the sake of simplicity, but breaks the principle that there should
only be one container running in a container.