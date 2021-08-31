This project is a Drag'n'Drop backend compatible with DnD Core.
It enables your application to use different DnD backends depending on the situation. Different packages are available depending on your front-end framework:
react-dnd-multi-backend
angular-skyhook (see documentation for more information)
dnd-multi-backend
This project also contains some helpers (available standalone or included in other packages):
react-dnd-preview (included in
react-dnd-multi-backend)
dnd-multi-backend
react-dnd-preview
Thanks to the React DnD HTML5 Backend maintainers which obviously greatly inspired this project.
MIT, Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Louis Brunner