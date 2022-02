DNB's Design System

This is a mono repo and uses yarn workspaces to manage the sub packages/workspaces.

Workspaces

@dnb/eufemia: Repo for the NPM package @dnb/eufemia.

Design system portal: Source code for the portal website eufemia.dnb.no.

Quick start

yarn add @dnb/eufemia

Contribution

Find more information about how to contribute in Eufemia Portal - Development.

Our contributors

Licence

Go to LICENSE.