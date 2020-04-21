DN2A is a set of highly decoupled JavaScript modules for Neural Networks and Artificial Intelligence development.
Each module is based on injection by configuration.
You can use a single module alone, more of them together or just the complete set.
DN2A main goal is to allow you to design, train and use without pain Single Neural Networks as well as very powerful Neural Networks Chains through which implement your Artificial Intelligence solution.
DN2A side goals are to simplify integration, to speed up training/querying, to allow clustering and to represent the architecture and the relative data of each Neural Network as a (re)combinable string strain that will be usable within genetics optimization techniques.
Module able to facilitate the representation of the data structure around Neurons and to hold relative common functionalities.
Module able to facilitate the representation of the data structure around Synapses and to hold relative common functionalities.
Module, available in different variations, able to use Neurons and Synapses to implement configurable and autonomous Neural Networks.
Module for the management of multiple Neural Networks in terms of configuration/coordination, training/querying chaining and parallel computing.
Module for the management of data normalization, integration/intercommunication with other external software and monitoring of the whole session.
To install the library through NPM:
npm install dn2a
To install the library through Bower:
bower install dn2a
// Importation
var DN2A = require("dn2a");
// Instantiation
var neuralNetwork = new DN2A.NetworkAlpha();
// Training
var trainingPatterns = [
{
input: [0, 0],
output: [0]
},
{
input: [0, 1],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 0],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 1],
output: [0]
}
];
neuralNetwork.train(trainingPatterns);
// Querying
var inputPatterns = [
[0, 0],
[0, 1],
[1, 0],
[1, 1]
];
neuralNetwork.query(inputPatterns, function(queryingStatus) {
inputPatterns.forEach(function(inputPatten, inputPatternIndex) {
console.log("[" + inputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "] => [" + queryingStatus.outputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "]");
});
});
// Importation
var DN2A = require("dn2a");
// Instantiation
// The object expected by the constructor can specify properties that describe the neural network.
// The list of the valid properties together their accepted ranges and default values is reported in this README file.
// The object can be completely omitted and in this case default values are used for all properties.
var neuralNetwork = new DN2A.NetworkAlpha();
var neuralNetwork = new DN2A.NetworkAlpha({
layerDimensions: [2, 4, 4, 1],
learningMode: "continuous",
learningRate: 0.3,
momentumRate: 0.7,
maximumError: 0.005,
maximumEpoch: 20000,
dataRepository: {},
neuron: {
generator: DN2A.Neuron
},
synapse: {
generator: DN2A.Synapse
},
numbersPrecision: 32
});
// Training
var trainingPatterns = [
{
input: [0, 0],
output: [0]
},
{
input: [0, 1],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 0],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 1],
output: [0]
}
];
neuralNetwork.train(trainingPatterns);
// Querying
var inputPatterns = [
[0, 0],
[0, 1],
[1, 0],
[1, 1]
];
neuralNetwork.query(inputPatterns, function(queryingStatus) {
inputPatterns.forEach(function(inputPatten, inputPatternIndex) {
console.log("[" + inputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "] => [" + queryingStatus.outputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "]");
});
});
// Importation
var DN2A = require("dn2a");
// Instantiation
var neuralNetwork = new DN2A.NetworkAlpha();
// Training
// The object passed to the callback function contains information about the training process.
// The list of the valid properties together their accepted ranges and default values is reported in this README file.
var trainingPatterns = [
{
input: [0, 0],
output: [0]
},
{
input: [0, 1],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 0],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 1],
output: [0]
}
];
neuralNetwork.train(trainingPatterns, function(trainingStatus) {
console.log("Epoch: " + trainingStatus.elapsedEpochCounter);
});
// Querying
var inputPatterns = [
[0, 0],
[0, 1],
[1, 0],
[1, 1]
];
neuralNetwork.query(inputPatterns, function(queryingStatus) {
inputPatterns.forEach(function(inputPatten, inputPatternIndex) {
console.log("[" + inputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "] => [" + queryingStatus.outputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "]");
});
});
// Importation
var DN2A = require("dn2a");
// Instantiation
var cerebrum = new DN2A.Cerebrum({
minds: [
{
name: "firstNeuralNetwork",
network: {
generator: DN2A.NetworkAlpha,
configuration: {
layerDimensions: [2, 4, 1],
learningMode: "continuous",
learningRate: 0.3,
momentumRate: 0.7,
maximumError: 0.005,
maximumEpoch: 1000,
dataRepository: {},
neuron: {
generator: DN2A.Neuron
},
synapse: {
generator: DN2A.Synapse
},
numbersPrecision: 32
}
},
inputsFrom: [
"cerebrum"
]
}
],
outputsFrom: [
"firstNeuralNetwork"
]
});
// Training
// The name expected as third parameter by the trainMind method specifies which specific mind to train
var trainingPatterns = [
{
input: [0, 0],
output: [0]
},
{
input: [0, 1],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 0],
output: [1]
},
{
input: [1, 1],
output: [0]
}
];
cerebrum.trainMind(trainingPatterns, function(trainingStatus) {
console.log("Epoch: " + trainingStatus.elapsedEpochCounter);
}, "firstNeuralNetwork");
// Querying
// The name expected as third parameter by the queryMind method specifies which specific mind to query
var inputPatterns = [
[0, 0],
[0, 1],
[1, 0],
[1, 1]
];
cerebrum.queryMind(inputPatterns, function(queryingStatus) {
inputPatterns.forEach(function(inputPatten, inputPatternIndex) {
console.log("[" + inputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "] => [" + queryingStatus.outputPatterns[inputPatternIndex].join(", ") + "]");
});
}, "firstNeuralNetwork");
TODO
TODO
TODO
MIT