DMX-512 controller library for node.js
npm install dmx
const DMX = require('dmx')
Create a new DMX instance. This class is used to tie multiple universes together.
name - String
module - Object implementing the Driver API
Register a new DMX Driver module by its name. These drivers are currently registered by default:
name - String
driver - String, referring a registered driver
device_id - Number or Object
options - Object, driver specific options
Add a new DMX Universe with a name, driver and an optional device_id used by the driver to identify the device. For enttec-usb-dmx-pro and enttec-open-usb-dmx device_id is the path the the serial device. For artnet it is the target ip.
universe - String, name of the universe
channels - Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to
extraData - Object, this data will be passed unmodified to the
update Event. (Optional; default value is
{})
Update one or multiple channels of a universe. Also emits a
update Event with the same information.
A JSON Object describing some Devices and how many channels they use.
Currently not many devices are in there but more can be added to the
devices.js file. Pull requests welcome ;-)
The following Devices are known:
Create a new DMX Animation instance. This can be chained similar to jQuery.
The options Object takes the following keys:
loop - Number, the number of times this animation sequence will loop when
run is invoked. This value is overridden if you invoke
runLoop.
filter - Function, allows you to read or modify the values being set to each channel during each animation step.
If you specify a
filter function, it must take a single object parameter in which keys are channel numbers and values are the values to set those channels to.
You may modify the values in the object to override the values in real-time, for example to scale channel brightness based on a master fader.
to - Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to
duration - Number, duration in ms
options - Object
Add an animation Step.
The options Object takes an
easing key which allows to set a easing function from the following list:
Returns a Animation object with the animation step added.
duration - Number, duration in ms
Delay the next animation step for duration. Returns a Animation object with the delay step added.
universe - Object, reference to the universe driver
onFinish - Function, called when the animation is done
Run the Animation on the specified universe.
universe - Object, reference to the universe driver
Runs an animation constantly until
animation.stop() is called
The example below shows a value being animated for 5 seconds:
const animation = new DMX.Animation().add({
1: 255,
}, 100).add({
1: 0,
}, 100).runLoop(universe)
setTimeout(() => {
animation.stop()
}, 5000)
universe - String, name of the universe
channels - Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to
extraData - Object, data that was passed to the
update method.
This event is emitted whenever
update is called either by the integrating application or by an animation step.
If triggered by an animation step,
extraData.origin will be the string
'animation'.
Versions prior to 0.2 included a Webinterface. This has since been moved into its own repository at https://github.com/node-dmx/dmx-web
We're happy to help. Chat with us on IRC in #node-dmx on freenode.