DMX-512 controller library for node.js

Install

npm install dmx

Library API

const DMX = require ( 'dmx' )

Class DMX

new DMX()

Create a new DMX instance. This class is used to tie multiple universes together.

name - String

- String module - Object implementing the Driver API

Register a new DMX Driver module by its name. These drivers are currently registered by default:

null: a development driver that prints the universe to stdout

socketio: a driver which sends out the universe via socket.IO as an array (see demo_socket_client.js as a client example)

artnet: driver for EnttecODE

bbdmx: driver for BeagleBone-DMX

dmx4all: driver for DMX4ALL devices like the "NanoDMX USB Interface"

enttec-usb-dmx-pro: a driver for devices using a Enttec USB DMX Pro chip like the "DMXKing ultraDMX Micro".

enttec-open-usb-dmx: driver for "Enttec Open DMX USB". This device is NOT recommended, there are known hardware limitations and this driver is not very stable. (If possible better obtain a device with the "pro" chip)

dmxking-utra-dmx-pro: driver for the DMXKing Ultra DMX pro interface. This driver support multiple universe specify the options with Port = A or B

name - String

- String driver - String, referring a registered driver

- String, referring a registered driver device_id - Number or Object

- Number or Object options - Object, driver specific options

Add a new DMX Universe with a name, driver and an optional device_id used by the driver to identify the device. For enttec-usb-dmx-pro and enttec-open-usb-dmx device_id is the path the the serial device. For artnet it is the target ip.

universe - String, name of the universe

- String, name of the universe channels - Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to

- Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to extraData - Object, this data will be passed unmodified to the update Event. (Optional; default value is {} )

Update one or multiple channels of a universe. Also emits a update Event with the same information.

A JSON Object describing some Devices and how many channels they use. Currently not many devices are in there but more can be added to the devices.js file. Pull requests welcome ;-)

The following Devices are known:

generic - a one channel dimmer

showtec-multidim2 - 4 channel dimmer with 4A per channel

eurolite-led-bar - Led bar with 3 RGB color segments and some programms

stairville-led-par-56 - RGB LED Par Can with some programms

Class DMX.Animation

new DMX.Animation([options])

Create a new DMX Animation instance. This can be chained similar to jQuery.

The options Object takes the following keys:

loop - Number, the number of times this animation sequence will loop when run is invoked. This value is overridden if you invoke runLoop .

- Number, the number of times this animation sequence will loop when is invoked. This value is overridden if you invoke . filter - Function, allows you to read or modify the values being set to each channel during each animation step.

If you specify a filter function, it must take a single object parameter in which keys are channel numbers and values are the values to set those channels to. You may modify the values in the object to override the values in real-time, for example to scale channel brightness based on a master fader.

to - Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to

- Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to duration - Number, duration in ms

- Number, duration in ms options - Object

Add an animation Step. The options Object takes an easing key which allows to set a easing function from the following list:

linear (default)

inQuad

outQuad

inOutQuad

inCubic

outCubic

inOutCubic

inQuart

outQuart

inOutQuart

inQuint

outQuint

inOutQuint

inSine

outSine

inOutSine

inExpo

outExpo

inOutExpo

inCirc

outCirc

inOutCirc

inElastic

outElastic

inOutElastic

inBack

outBack

inOutBack

inBounce

outBounce

inOutBounce

Returns a Animation object with the animation step added.

duration - Number, duration in ms

Delay the next animation step for duration. Returns a Animation object with the delay step added.

universe - Object, reference to the universe driver

- Object, reference to the universe driver onFinish - Function, called when the animation is done

Run the Animation on the specified universe.

universe - Object, reference to the universe driver

Runs an animation constantly until animation.stop() is called

The example below shows a value being animated for 5 seconds:

const animation = new DMX.Animation().add({ 1 : 255 , }, 100 ).add({ 1 : 0 , }, 100 ).runLoop(universe) setTimeout( () => { animation.stop() }, 5000 )

universe - String, name of the universe

- String, name of the universe channels - Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to

- Object, keys are channel numbers, values the values to set that channel to extraData - Object, data that was passed to the update method.

This event is emitted whenever update is called either by the integrating application or by an animation step.

If triggered by an animation step, extraData.origin will be the string 'animation' .

Webinterface

Versions prior to 0.2 included a Webinterface. This has since been moved into its own repository at https://github.com/node-dmx/dmx-web

Community

We're happy to help. Chat with us on IRC in #node-dmx on freenode.