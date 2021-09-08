View the Demo

A simple widget that can be resized via one or more handles.

You can either use the <Resizable> element directly, or use the much simpler <ResizableBox> element.

See the example and associated code in ExampleLayout and ResizableBox for more details.

Make sure you use the associated styles in /css/styles.css, as without them, you will have problems with handle placement and visibility.

You can pass options directly to the underlying DraggableCore instance by using the prop draggableOpts . See the demo for more on this.

Installation

$ npm install

Compatibility

React-Resizable 3.x is compatible with React >= 16.3 . React-Resizable 2.x has been skipped. React-Resizable 1.x is compatible with React 14-17 .

Usage

This package has two major exports:

<Resizable> : A raw component that does not have state. Use as a building block for larger components, by listening to its callbacks and setting its props.

: A raw component that does not have state. Use as a building block for larger components, by listening to its callbacks and setting its props. <ResizableBox> : A simple <div {...props} /> element that manages basic state. Convenient for simple use-cases.

const {Resizable} = require ( 'react-resizable' ); import { Resizable } from 'react-resizable' ; class Example extends React . Component { state = { width : 200 , height : 200 , }; onResize = ( event, {element, size, handle} ) => { this .setState({ width : size.width, height : size.height}); }; render() { return ( < Resizable height = {this.state.height} width = {this.state.width} onResize = {this.onResize} > < div className = "box" style = {{width: this.state.width + ' px ', height: this.state.height + ' px '}}> < span > Contents </ span > </ div > </ Resizable > ); } }

const {ResizableBox} = require ( 'react-resizable' ); import { ResizableBox } from 'react-resizable' ; class Example extends React . Component { render() { return ( < ResizableBox width = {200} height = {200} draggableOpts = {{...}} minConstraints = {[100, 100 ]} maxConstraints = {[300, 300 ]}> < span > Contents </ span > </ ResizableBox > ); } }

Props

These props apply to both <Resizable> and <ResizableBox> . Unknown props that are not in the list below will be passed to the child component.

type ResizeCallbackData = { node : HTMLElement, size : { width : number, height : number}, handle : ResizeHandleAxis }; type ResizeHandleAxis = 's' | 'w' | 'e' | 'n' | 'sw' | 'nw' | 'se' | 'ne' ; type ResizableProps = { children : React.Element<any>, width : number, height : number, handle : ReactElement<any> | ( resizeHandle: ResizeHandleAxis, ref: ReactRef<HTMLElement> ) => ReactElement<any>, handleSize : [number, number] = [ 10 , 10 ], lockAspectRatio : boolean = false , axis : 'both' | 'x' | 'y' | 'none' = 'both' , minConstraints : [number, number] = [ 10 , 10 ], maxConstraints : [number, number] = [ Infinity , Infinity ], onResizeStop?: ? ( e: SyntheticEvent, data: ResizeCallbackData ) => any, onResizeStart?: ? ( e: SyntheticEvent, data: ResizeCallbackData ) => any, onResize?: ? ( e: SyntheticEvent, data: ResizeCallbackData ) => any, draggableOpts?: ? Object , resizeHandles?: ? Array <ResizeHandleAxis> = [ 'se' ] };

The following props can also be used on <ResizableBox> :

{ style?: Object }

If a width or height is passed to <ResizableBox> 's style prop, it will be ignored as it is required for internal function.

Resize Handle

If you override the resize handle, we expect that any ref passed to your new handle with represent the underlying DOM element.

This is required, as react-resizable must be able to access the underlying DOM node to attach handlers and measure position deltas.

There are a few ways to do this:

Native DOM Element

This requires no special treatment.

<Resizable handle={<div className= "foo" />} />

Custom React Component

You must forward the ref and props to the underlying DOM element.

Class Components

class MyHandleComponent extends React . Component { render() { const {handleAxis, innerRef, ...props} = this .props; return <div ref={innerRef} className={`foo handle-${handleAxis}`} {...props} /> } } const MyHandle = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => <MyHandleComponent innerRef={ref} {...props} />); <Resizable handle={<MyHandle />} />

Functional Components

const MyHandle = React.forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => { const {handleAxis, ...restProps} = props; return <div ref={ref} className={`foo handle-${handleAxis}`} {...restProps} />; }); <Resizable handle={<MyHandle />} />

Custom Function

You can define a function as a handle, which will simply receive an axis (see above ResizeHandleAxis type) and ref. This may be more clear to read, depending on your coding style.