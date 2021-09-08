A simple widget that can be resized via one or more handles.
You can either use the
<Resizable> element directly, or use the much simpler
<ResizableBox> element.
See the example and associated code in ExampleLayout and ResizableBox for more details.
Make sure you use the associated styles in /css/styles.css, as without them, you will have problems with handle placement and visibility.
You can pass options directly to the underlying
DraggableCore instance by using the prop
draggableOpts.
See the demo for more on this.
$ npm install --save react-resizable
React-Resizable 3.x is compatible with React
>= 16.3.
React-Resizable 2.x has been skipped.
React-Resizable 1.x is compatible with React
14-17.
This package has two major exports:
<Resizable>: A raw component that does not have state. Use as a building block for larger components, by listening to its
callbacks and setting its props.
<ResizableBox>: A simple
<div {...props} /> element that manages basic state. Convenient for simple use-cases.
<Resizable>
const {Resizable} = require('react-resizable');
// ES6
import { Resizable } from 'react-resizable';
// ...
class Example extends React.Component {
state = {
width: 200,
height: 200,
};
// On top layout
onResize = (event, {element, size, handle}) => {
this.setState({width: size.width, height: size.height});
};
render() {
return (
<Resizable height={this.state.height} width={this.state.width} onResize={this.onResize}>
<div className="box" style={{width: this.state.width + 'px', height: this.state.height + 'px'}}>
<span>Contents</span>
</div>
</Resizable>
);
}
}
<ResizableBox>
const {ResizableBox} = require('react-resizable');
// ES6
import { ResizableBox } from 'react-resizable';
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<ResizableBox width={200} height={200} draggableOpts={{...}}
minConstraints={[100, 100]} maxConstraints={[300, 300]}>
<span>Contents</span>
</ResizableBox>
);
}
}
These props apply to both
<Resizable> and
<ResizableBox>. Unknown props that are not in the list below will be passed to the child component.
type ResizeCallbackData = {
node: HTMLElement,
size: {width: number, height: number},
handle: ResizeHandleAxis
};
type ResizeHandleAxis = 's' | 'w' | 'e' | 'n' | 'sw' | 'nw' | 'se' | 'ne';
type ResizableProps =
{
children: React.Element<any>,
width: number,
height: number,
// Either a ReactElement to be used as handle, or a function returning an element that is fed the handle's location as its first argument.
handle: ReactElement<any> | (resizeHandle: ResizeHandleAxis, ref: ReactRef<HTMLElement>) => ReactElement<any>,
// If you change this, be sure to update your css
handleSize: [number, number] = [10, 10],
lockAspectRatio: boolean = false,
axis: 'both' | 'x' | 'y' | 'none' = 'both',
minConstraints: [number, number] = [10, 10],
maxConstraints: [number, number] = [Infinity, Infinity],
onResizeStop?: ?(e: SyntheticEvent, data: ResizeCallbackData) => any,
onResizeStart?: ?(e: SyntheticEvent, data: ResizeCallbackData) => any,
onResize?: ?(e: SyntheticEvent, data: ResizeCallbackData) => any,
draggableOpts?: ?Object,
resizeHandles?: ?Array<ResizeHandleAxis> = ['se']
};
The following props can also be used on
<ResizableBox>:
{
style?: Object // styles the returned <div />
}
If a
width or
height is passed to
<ResizableBox>'s
style prop, it will be ignored as it is required for internal function.
If you override the resize handle, we expect that any
ref passed to your new handle with represent the underlying DOM element.
This is required, as
react-resizable must be able to access the underlying DOM node to attach handlers and measure position deltas.
There are a few ways to do this:
This requires no special treatment.
<Resizable handle={<div className="foo" />} />
You must forward the ref and props to the underlying DOM element.
class MyHandleComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const {handleAxis, innerRef, ...props} = this.props;
return <div ref={innerRef} className={`foo handle-${handleAxis}`} {...props} />
}
}
const MyHandle = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => <MyHandleComponent innerRef={ref} {...props} />);
<Resizable handle={<MyHandle />} />
const MyHandle = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const {handleAxis, ...restProps} = props;
return <div ref={ref} className={`foo handle-${handleAxis}`} {...restProps} />;
});
<Resizable handle={<MyHandle />} />
You can define a function as a handle, which will simply receive an axis (see above
ResizeHandleAxis type) and ref. This may be more clear to read, depending on your coding style.
const MyHandle = (props) => {
return <div ref={props.innerRef} className="foo" {...props} />;
};
<Resizable handle={(handleAxis, ref) => <MyHandle innerRef={ref} className={`foo handle-${handleAxis}`} {...props} />} />