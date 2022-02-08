Starting with dmn-js@8 the library displays and saves DMN 1.3 diagrams only. To open older DMN files, migrate them before loading them with dmn-js .

dmn-js - DMN for the web

View and edit DMN 1.3 diagrams in the browser.

Installation

Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.

Usage

To get started, create a dmn-js instance and render DMN 1.3 diagrams in the browser:

const xml; const viewer = new DmnJS({ container : 'body' }); try { const { warnings } = await viewer.importXML(xml); console .log( 'rendered' ); } catch (err) { console .log( 'error rendering' , err) }

Checkout our examples for more supported usage scenarios.

Dynamic Attach/Detach

You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:

const viewer = new DmnJS(); viewer.attachTo( '#container' ); viewer.detach();

Resources

Building the Project

Perform the following steps to build the library, including running all tests:

npm install npm run all

Run tests in individual packages:

npm run dev -- dmn-js

Related

dmn-js builds on top of a few additional powerful tools:

dmn-moddle: Read / write support for DMN 1.3 XML

diagram-js: Diagram rendering and editing toolkit

table-js: Table rendering and editing toolkit

