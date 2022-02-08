openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dmn-js-decision-table

by bpmn-io
11.0.2 (see all)

View and edit DMN diagrams in the browser.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Starting with dmn-js@8 the library displays and saves DMN 1.3 diagrams only. To open older DMN files, migrate them before loading them with dmn-js.

dmn-js - DMN for the web

CI

View and edit DMN 1.3 diagrams in the browser.

Installation

Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.

Usage

To get started, create a dmn-js instance and render DMN 1.3 diagrams in the browser:

const xml; // my DMN 1.3 xml
const viewer = new DmnJS({
  container: 'body'
});

try {
  const { warnings } = await viewer.importXML(xml);

  console.log('rendered');
} catch (err) {
  console.log('error rendering', err)
}

Checkout our examples for more supported usage scenarios.

Dynamic Attach/Detach

You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:

const viewer = new DmnJS();

// attach it to some element
viewer.attachTo('#container');

// detach the panel
viewer.detach();

Resources

Building the Project

Perform the following steps to build the library, including running all tests:

npm install
npm run all

Run tests in individual packages:

npm run dev -- dmn-js

dmn-js builds on top of a few additional powerful tools:

  • dmn-moddle: Read / write support for DMN 1.3 XML
  • diagram-js: Diagram rendering and editing toolkit
  • table-js: Table rendering and editing toolkit

Contributing

Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.

Code of Conduct

By participating to this project, please uphold to our Code of Conduct.

License

Use under the terms of the bpmn.io license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial