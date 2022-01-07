Because I don't need your tests in my production!
Packages in
npm are bloated with stuff which you will never ever use, like build files and different kinds of test data. Guys from
npm provided us with
.npmignore files, but seems like almost no one uses it. Please, stop publishing your development stuff to
npm. If I would like to run your tests and start hacking on your project I will do
git clone not
npm install. Once our project has increased in size in 13Mb and this is just because of single test data file which was used by one of our dependencies (true story). Poor testing farm...
So:
npm then bloated dependencies make you unhappy.
npm and e.g.
TravisCI. Imagine how thousands of small useless files impacts installation time of your package.
dmn ("dependency minifier" or "damn missing .npmignore" or "dmn is a meaningless name") - is a command line tool which will help you deal with bloated dependencies. It can clean your
node_modules from stuff which you will never need. And it can gracefully generate
.npmignore file for your project. Both operations are based on list of ignore targets. Send me a pull request If I missed something in this list.
$ npm install -g dmn
Usage: dmn <command(s)> [options]
Commands:
gen : generate (or add items to existing) .npmignore file
To keep item in release package just prepend it's
pattern with '!'.
clean : clean project's node_modules from useless clutter
Options:
-f, -force : don't ask for command confirmation
-l, -list : list files that will be deleted by "clean" command
Generate .npmignore for your project:
$ cd <to_your_project>
$ dmn gen --f
Or do this before publishing:
$ dmn gen --f && npm publish
Or even better:
$ dmn gen --f && git add .npmignore && git commit ...
Clean your project's dependencies:
$ cd <to_your_project>
$ dmn clean --f
Clean newly installed dependency:
$ npm install --save <new_dependency> && dmn clean --f
Install dependencies then clean them for cloned repo:
$ git clone https://github.com/<username>/<reponame>
$ cd <reponame> && npm install && dmn clean --f
If you have any questions, please feel free to create an issue here on github.