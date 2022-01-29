dmd (document with markdown) is the default output template for jsdoc-to-markdown. It contains handlebars partials and helpers intended to transform jsdoc-parse output into markdown API documentation.
For more documentation see the jsdoc2md wiki.
To give the most basic example, this input data:
const templateData = [
{
id: "fatUse",
name: "fatUse",
kind: "member",
description: "I am a global variable",
scope: "global"
}
]
run through this command:
const dmd = require('dmd')
dmd(templateData)
produces this markdown output:
<a name="fatUse"></a>
## fatUse
I am a global variable
**Kind**: global variable
© 2014-22 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.
Tested by test-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.