Popularity

Downloads/wk

125K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

view on npm npm module downloads Gihub repo dependents Gihub package dependents Node.js CI js-standard-style

dmd

dmd (document with markdown) is the default output template for jsdoc-to-markdown. It contains handlebars partials and helpers intended to transform jsdoc-parse output into markdown API documentation.

For more documentation see the jsdoc2md wiki.

Synopsis

To give the most basic example, this input data:

const templateData = [
  {
    id: "fatUse",
    name: "fatUse",
    kind: "member",
    description: "I am a global variable",
    scope: "global"
  }
]

run through this command:

const dmd = require('dmd')
dmd(templateData)

produces this markdown output:

<a name="fatUse"></a>
## fatUse
I am a global variable

**Kind**: global variable

© 2014-22 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.

