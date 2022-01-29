dmd

dmd (document with markdown) is the default output template for jsdoc-to-markdown. It contains handlebars partials and helpers intended to transform jsdoc-parse output into markdown API documentation.

For more documentation see the jsdoc2md wiki.

Synopsis

To give the most basic example, this input data:

const templateData = [ { id : "fatUse" , name : "fatUse" , kind : "member" , description : "I am a global variable" , scope : "global" } ]

run through this command:

const dmd = require ( 'dmd' ) dmd(templateData)

produces this markdown output:

<a name ="fatUse"></a> ## fatUse I am a global variable **Kind**: global variable

