dmc is a cross-platform, CLI developer tool for Salesforce.com.
dmc aims
to provide a CLI interface to salesforce.com development that abstracts the
complexities of dealing with API's and metadata into a simple tool that
makes everything feel like local and remote file system operations. Basically,
the goal is to create a tool that is as intuitive to use as normal file system
tools like
cp and
rsync.
dmc was built to be used on the command line but it's modules are exposed
in a way that make it able to be used as a regular node modules in your
programs. This means it can be integrated into build tools like grunt and
gulp, or even into more complex systems like CI.
npm install -g dmc
Entering
dmc on the command line with no command argument will print
usage information.
λ: dmc
Usage: dmc [options] [command]
Commands:
init initialize a project for dmc
config [options] show the resolved dmc configuration
config:set [options] [items...] set configuration variables
logins list your salesforce logins
login [options] <org> login to a Salesforce organization
logout [org] logout of a Salesforce organization
use [options] <org> quickly set your default org in your configuration
index [options] [org] indexes metadata for a target org
open [org] open the target org in a browser window
identity [options] show the identity for the specified org
deploy [options] [globs...] deploy metadata to target org
test [options] [globs...] run test classes
retrieve [options] [globs...] retrieve metadata from target org
watch [options] [globs...] watch files and deploy metadata to target org
anon [options] [code] execute anonymous apex [code]
resources [options] list all of the available api resources
get [options] <url> get a REST API url
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--verbose use verbose logging
--silent skip logging
To view the usage info on any particular command, enter the dmc
command and add the
--help or
-h flag. Example:
$ dmc config:set --help
Usage: config:set [options] [items...]
set configuration variables
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-g, --global Set the global config variable. Otherwise, local variable set
dmc uses a global authentication system. This means that org credentials
aren't stored on a project-by-project basis. Rather,
dmc stores centrally
stores credentials that can be used wherever and whenever you need to. This
also comes in handy when you're working in a project but need to deploy it
to multiple targets.
One of the most powerful features of
dmc is the ability to perform operations
on metadata like
deploy and
retrieve using filesystem globbing patterns.
The same globbing patterns you use for deploying will work for retrieving,
and vice versa. The best way to understand this is to look at some examples:
$ dmc deploy src/classes/* # deploy all classes
$ dmc retrieve src/{classes,pages}/* # retrieve all classes and pages
$ dmc deploy src/**/* # deploy everything in src dir
$ dmc retrieve src/**/* # retrieve all metadata (there will be a lot)
Globbing patterns are powerful. Here's some advanced examples.
$ dmc deploy src/{classes,pages}/Foo* # would match FooClass.cls FooPage.page
dmc also supports multiple globs for deploys/retrieves.
$ dmc deploy src/classes/*_test.cls src/classes/MyClass* src/pages/MyPage*
More info on globbing pattens can be found here.
On *nix system shells, globbing patterns are automatically processed by your shell before the executable is called. This is fine for deploys but retrieves require a bit of additional thought.
For example, let's say that you want to retrieve all classes but several of
those classes don't yet exist in your local
src/classes directory. Running
this command would not really work...
$ dmc retrieve src/classes/*
This isn't reliable because the glob pattern will actually be processed by your
shell before the patterns are sent to
dmc. Therefore, the only files that
would be retrieved would be the files that currently reside on your local
filesystem.
The good news is that this is easily fixed by wrapping the glob pattern(s) in quotes.
$ dmc retrieve 'src/classes/*' # this will get all remote classes
dmc has a
watch command that let's you listen to file changes and deploy
when files change. This gives you compile-on-save functionality while using
any editor or IDE that you like. It's easy...
$ dmc watch src/**/* # watch files and deploy to your default org
$ dmc watch src/**/* --org myorg # deploy to a specific org
You can add a
.dmcignore file to the root directory of your
projects. It should reside in the same directory as your
src/
folder. This file can be used to automatically exclude files
from
deploy and
retrieve calls. This is handy for excluding
files like
mm.log files from MavensMate.
.dmcignore file:
# exclude log files
*mm.log
# exclude all pages starting with foo
src/pages/Foo*
dmc has a configuration system that allow a developer to set global
configuration options as well as override those at a project level.
Setting up project-level configuration is completely optional.
$ dmc config:set api_version=36 # set Salesforce API version to use for this project
