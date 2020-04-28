English | 中文

A plugin for PostCSS that generates viewport units (vw, vh, vmin, vmax) from pixel units.

Demo

If your project involves a fixed width, this script will help to convert pixels into viewport units.

Input

.class { margin : - 10px . 5vh ; padding : 5vmin 9.5px 1px ; border : 3px solid black; border-bottom-width : 1px ; font-size : 14px ; line-height : 20px ; } .class2 { padding-top : 10px ; padding-bottom : 10px ; border : 1px solid black; margin-bottom : 1px ; font-size : 20px ; line-height : 30px ; } @ media (min-width: 750px ) { .class3 { font-size : 16px ; line-height : 22px ; } }

Output

.class { margin : - 3.125vw . 5vh ; padding : 5vmin 2.96875vw 1px ; border : 0.9375vw solid black; border-bottom-width : 1px ; font-size : 4.375vw ; line-height : 6.25vw ; } .class2 { padding-top : 10px ; padding-bottom : 10px ; border : 1px solid black; margin-bottom : 1px ; font-size : 6.25vw ; line-height : 9.375vw ; } @ media (min-width: 750px ) { .class3 { font-size : 16px ; line-height : 22px ; } }

Getting Started

Installation

Add via npm

$ npm install postcss-px- to -viewport

or yarn

$ yarn add -D postcss-px- to -viewport

Usage

Default Options:

{ unitToConvert : 'px' , viewportWidth : 320 , unitPrecision : 5 , propList : [ '*' ], viewportUnit : 'vw' , fontViewportUnit : 'vw' , selectorBlackList : [], minPixelValue : 1 , mediaQuery : false , replace : true , exclude : undefined , include : undefined , landscape : false , landscapeUnit : 'vw' , landscapeWidth : 568 }

unitToConvert (String) unit to convert, by default, it is px.

(String) unit to convert, by default, it is px. viewportWidth (Number) The width of the viewport.

(Number) The width of the viewport. unitPrecision (Number) The decimal numbers to allow the vw units to grow to.

(Number) The decimal numbers to allow the vw units to grow to. propList (Array) The properties that can change from px to vw. Values need to be exact matches. Use wildcard to enable all properties. Example: [''] Use at the start or end of a word. (['position*'] will match background-position-y) Use ! to not match a property. Example: ['*', '!letter-spacing'] Combine the "not" prefix with the other prefixes. Example: ['', '!font']

(Array) The properties that can change from px to vw. viewportUnit (String) Expected units.

(String) Expected units. fontViewportUnit (String) Expected units for font.

(String) Expected units for font. selectorBlackList (Array) The selectors to ignore and leave as px. If value is string, it checks to see if selector contains the string. ['body'] will match .body-class If value is regexp, it checks to see if the selector matches the regexp. [/^body$/] will match body but not .body

(Array) The selectors to ignore and leave as px. minPixelValue (Number) Set the minimum pixel value to replace.

(Number) Set the minimum pixel value to replace. mediaQuery (Boolean) Allow px to be converted in media queries.

(Boolean) Allow px to be converted in media queries. replace (Boolean) replaces rules containing vw instead of adding fallbacks.

(Boolean) replaces rules containing vw instead of adding fallbacks. exclude (Regexp or Array of Regexp) Ignore some files like 'node_modules' If value is regexp, will ignore the matches files. If value is array, the elements of the array are regexp.

(Regexp or Array of Regexp) Ignore some files like 'node_modules' include (Regexp or Array of Regexp) If include is set, only matching files will be converted, for example, only files under src/mobile/ ( include: /\/src\/mobile\// ) If the value is regexp, the matching file will be included, otherwise it will be excluded. If value is array, the elements of the array are regexp.

(Regexp or Array of Regexp) If is set, only matching files will be converted, for example, only files under ( ) landscape (Boolean) Adds @media (orientation: landscape) with values converted via landscapeWidth .

(Boolean) Adds with values converted via . landscapeUnit (String) Expected unit for landscape option

(String) Expected unit for option landscapeWidth (Number) Viewport width for landscape orientation.

exclude and include can be set together, and the intersection of the two rules will be taken.

Ignoring

You can use special comments for ignore conversion of single lines:

/* px-to-viewport-ignore-next */ — on a separate line, prevents conversion on the next line.

— on a separate line, prevents conversion on the next line. /* px-to-viewport-ignore */ — after the property on the right, prevents conversion on the same line.

Example:

.class { width : 10px ; padding : 10px ; height : 10px ; border : solid 2px #000 ; } .class { width : 10px ; padding : 3.125vw ; height : 10px ; border : solid 2px #000 ; }

There are several more reasons why your pixels may not convert, the following options may affect this: propList , selectorBlackList , minPixelValue , mediaQuery , exclude , include .

Use with PostCss configuration file

add to your postcss.config.js

module .exports = { plugins : { 'postcss-px-to-viewport' : { } } }

Use with gulp-postcss

add to your gulpfile.js :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); var pxtoviewport = require ( 'postcss-px-to-viewport' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { var processors = [ pxtoviewport({ viewportWidth : 320 , viewportUnit : 'vmin' }) ]; return gulp.src([ 'build/css/**/*.css' ]) .pipe(postcss(processors)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/css' )); });

Contributing

Please read Code of Conduct and Contributing Guidelines for submitting pull requests to us.

Running the tests

In order to run tests, you need to install dev-packages:

npm install

Then run the tests via npm script:

npm run test

Changelog

The changelog is here.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

