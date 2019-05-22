openbase logo
dlv

by Jason Miller
1.1.3 (see all)

Safe deep property access in 120 bytes. x = dlv(obj, 'a.b.x')

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7M

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

dlv(obj, keypath) NPM Build

Safely get a dot-notated path within a nested object, with ability to return a default if the full key path does not exist or the value is undefined

Why?

Smallest possible implementation: only 120 bytes.

You could write this yourself, but then you'd have to write tests.

Supports ES Modules, CommonJS and globals.

Installation

npm install --save dlv

Usage

delve(object, keypath, [default])

import delve from 'dlv';

let obj = {
    a: {
        b: {
            c: 1,
            d: undefined,
            e: null
        }
    }
};

//use string dot notation for keys
delve(obj, 'a.b.c') === 1;

//or use an array key
delve(obj, ['a', 'b', 'c']) === 1;

delve(obj, 'a.b') === obj.a.b;

//returns undefined if the full key path does not exist and no default is specified
delve(obj, 'a.b.f') === undefined;

//optional third parameter for default if the full key in path is missing
delve(obj, 'a.b.f', 'foo') === 'foo';

//or if the key exists but the value is undefined
delve(obj, 'a.b.d', 'foo') === 'foo';

//Non-truthy defined values are still returned if they exist at the full keypath
delve(obj, 'a.b.e', 'foo') === null;

//undefined obj or key returns undefined, unless a default is supplied
delve(undefined, 'a.b.c') === undefined;
delve(undefined, 'a.b.c', 'foo') === 'foo';
delve(obj, undefined, 'foo') === 'foo';

Setter Counterparts

  • dset by @lukeed is the spiritual "set" counterpart of dlv and very fast.
  • bury by @kalmbach does the opposite of dlv and is implemented in a very similar manner.

License

MIT

