Safely get a dot-notated path within a nested object, with ability to return a default if the full key path does not exist or the value is undefined

Smallest possible implementation: only 120 bytes.

You could write this yourself, but then you'd have to write tests.

Supports ES Modules, CommonJS and globals.

Installation

npm install --save dlv

Usage

delve(object, keypath, [default])

import delve from 'dlv' ; let obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 , d : undefined , e : null } } }; delve(obj, 'a.b.c' ) === 1 ; delve(obj, [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]) === 1 ; delve(obj, 'a.b' ) === obj.a.b; delve(obj, 'a.b.f' ) === undefined ; delve(obj, 'a.b.f' , 'foo' ) === 'foo' ; delve(obj, 'a.b.d' , 'foo' ) === 'foo' ; delve(obj, 'a.b.e' , 'foo' ) === null ; delve( undefined , 'a.b.c' ) === undefined ; delve( undefined , 'a.b.c' , 'foo' ) === 'foo' ; delve(obj, undefined , 'foo' ) === 'foo' ;

Setter Counterparts

dset by @lukeed is the spiritual "set" counterpart of dlv and very fast.

and very fast. bury by @kalmbach does the opposite of dlv and is implemented in a very similar manner.

License

MIT