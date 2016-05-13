dlnacasts

Query your local network for DLNA media renderers and have them play media

API (and code) based on mafintosh/chromecasts for DLNA

npm install dlnacasts

Usage

var dlnacasts = require ( 'dlnacasts' )() dlnacasts.on( 'update' , function ( player ) { console .log( 'all players: ' , dlnacasts.players) player.play( 'http://example.com/my-video.mp4' , { title : 'my video' , type : 'video/mp4' }) })

API

var list = dlnacasts()

Creates a dlna list. When creating a new list it will call list.update() once.

Updates the player list by querying the local network for DLNA renderer instances.

Emitted when a new player is found on the local network

Make the player play a url. Options include:

{ title : 'My movie' , type : 'video/mp4' , seek : seconds, subtitles : [ 'http://example.com/sub.vtt' ], autoSubtitles : true }

Enable subtitle track. Use player.subtitles(false) to disable subtitles

Make the player pause playback

Resume playback

Stop the playback

Seek the video

Get a status object of the current played video.

Emitted when a status object is received.

License

MIT