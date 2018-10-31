A webpack plugin that simplifies creation of webpack DLL file. It is based on DllReferencePlugin. And you can see the difference here.
$ yarn add dll-link-webpack-plugin -D
Replace
DllReferencePlugin with
DllLinkPlugin in your
webpack.config.js
var DllLinkPlugin = require("dll-link-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new DllLinkPlugin({
config: require("webpack.dll.config.js")
})
]
};
And directly run
$ webpack --config webpack.config.js
This will automatically generate the DLL file. For more usage, see examples.
htmlMode:
true |
false This is useful when you are using html-webpack-plugin. The DLL file will be included in the output html file. (default is
false)
assetsMode:
true |
false Emit the DLL file as webpack assets file. (default is
false)
appendVersion:
true |
false Append a DLL hash version to your webpack entry filenames. (default is
false)
Example for above options:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new DllLinkPlugin({
config: require("webpack.dll.config.js"),
appendVersion: true,
assetsMode: true,
htmlMode: true
})
]
};