Dll Link Plugin

A webpack plugin that simplifies creation of webpack DLL file. It is based on DllReferencePlugin. And you can see the difference here.

中文 README

Install

$ yarn add dll-link-webpack-plugin -D

Basic Usage

Replace DllReferencePlugin with DllLinkPlugin in your webpack.config.js

var DllLinkPlugin = require ( "dll-link-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new DllLinkPlugin({ config : require ( "webpack.dll.config.js" ) }) ] };

And directly run

$ webpack --config webpack .config .js

This will automatically generate the DLL file. For more usage, see examples.

Configuration

htmlMode : true | false This is useful when you are using html-webpack-plugin. The DLL file will be included in the output html file. (default is false )

: | This is useful when you are using html-webpack-plugin. The DLL file will be included in the output html file. (default is ) assetsMode : true | false Emit the DLL file as webpack assets file. (default is false )

: | Emit the DLL file as webpack assets file. (default is ) appendVersion : true | false Append a DLL hash version to your webpack entry filenames. (default is false )

Example for above options: