dlw

dll-link-webpack-plugin

by Leo
3.2.1 (see all)

Simplifies creation of webpack DLL file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

159

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A webpack plugin that simplifies creation of webpack DLL file. It is based on DllReferencePlugin. And you can see the difference here.

中文 README

Install

$ yarn add dll-link-webpack-plugin -D

Basic Usage

Replace DllReferencePlugin with DllLinkPlugin in your webpack.config.js

var DllLinkPlugin = require("dll-link-webpack-plugin");

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        new DllLinkPlugin({
            config: require("webpack.dll.config.js")
        })
    ]
};

And directly run

$ webpack --config webpack.config.js

This will automatically generate the DLL file. For more usage, see examples.

Configuration

  • htmlMode: true | false This is useful when you are using html-webpack-plugin. The DLL file will be included in the output html file. (default is false)
  • assetsMode: true | false Emit the DLL file as webpack assets file. (default is false)
  • appendVersion: true | false Append a DLL hash version to your webpack entry filenames. (default is false)

Example for above options:

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        new DllLinkPlugin({
            config: require("webpack.dll.config.js"),
            appendVersion: true,
            assetsMode: true,
            htmlMode: true
        })
    ]
};

