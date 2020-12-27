Dynamic JSON-Schema Validator
Current package supports JSON-Schema v6 and v4. It contains utils to validate objects against schemas. This is a part of djv packages aimed to work with json-schema.
Since version 1.2.0 djv package supports
draft-06. Version 2.0.0 makes
draft-06 the default schema version. To use other versions check the environment section.
npm install djv
or
<script src="djv.js"></script>
There are 2 versions of validator
./lib/djv.js a default one, not uglified and not transpiled
./djv.js a built one with a webpack, babel and uglify (preferable for frontend)
const env = new djv();
const jsonSchema = {
"common": {
"properties": {
"type": {
"enum": ["common"]
}
},
"required": [
"type"
]
}
};
// Use `addSchema` to add json-schema
env.addSchema('test', jsonSchema);
env.validate('test#/common', { type: 'common' });
// => undefined
env.validate('test#/common', { type: 'custom' });
// => 'required: data'
To instantiate djv environment
const djv = require('djv');
const env = djv({
version: 'draft-06', // use json-schema draft-06
formats: { /*...*/ }, // custom formats @see #addFormat
errorHandler: () => { /*...*/ }, // custom error handler, @see #setErrorHandler
});
To use a previous version of JSON-Schema draft, use a
draft-04 plugin, specified in optionalDependencies of djv package.
const env = new djv({ version: 'draft-04' });
Add a schema to a current djv environment,
env.addSchema('test', jsonSchema);
/* => {
fn: function f0(data){...}
name: 'test'
schema: ...
} */
Check if object is valid against the schema
env.validate('test#/common', { type: 'common' });
// => undefined
env.validate('test#/common', { type: 'custom' });
// => 'required: data'
where
Remove a schema or the whole structure from the djv environment
env.removeSchema('test');
Resolve the name by existing environment
env.resolve('test');
// => { name: 'test', schema: {} }, fn: ... }
Export the whole structure object from environment or resolved by a given name
env.export();
// => { test: { name: 'test', schema: {}, ... } }
where state is an internal structure or only resolved schema object
Import all found structure objects to internal environment structure
env.import(config);
Add formatter to djv environment. When a string is passed it is interpreted as an expression which when returns
true goes with an error, when returns
false then a property is valid. When a function is passed it will be executed during schema compilation with a current schema and template helper arguments.
env.addFormat('UpperCase', '%s !== %s.toUpperCase()');
// or
env.addFormat('isOk', function(schema, tpl){
return `!${schema.isOk}`;
});
env.validate('ok', 'valid') // => undefined if schema contains isOk property
Specify custom error handler which will be used in generated functions when problem found.
The function should return a string expression, which will be executed when generated validator function is executed. The simplist use case is the default one @see
template/defaultErrorHandler
function defaultErrorHandler(errorType) {
return `return "${errorType}: ${tpl.data}";`;
}
It returns an expression 'return ...', so the output is an error string.
djv({ errorHandler: () => 'return { error: true };' }) // => returns an object
djv({
errorHandler(type) {
return `errors.push({
type: '${type}',
schema: '${this.schema[this.schema.length - 1]}',
data: '${this.data[this.data.length - 1]}'
});`;
}
});
When a custom error handler is used, the template body function adds a
error variable inside a generated validator, which can be used to put error information.
errorType is always passed to error handler function. Some validate utilities put extra argument, like f.e. currently processed property value. Inside the handler context is a templater instance, which contains
this.schema,
this.data paths arrays to identify validator position.
@see test/index/setErrorHandler for more examples
To customize environment provide a
configure function which will update configuration for djv instance.
env.useVersion('draft-04')
// or
env.useVersion('custom', configure)
Configure will get internal properties as an argument. Check the @korzio/djv-draft-04 code.
exposed = {
properties,
keywords,
validators,
formats,
keys,
transformation,
}
!Important Modifying them will affect all djv instances in an application.
npm test