djs-games

by GizmolabAI
2.1.10 (see all)

A package for discord.js mini games which can be used in your bots

Readme



A discord.js Games Package with Who's that Pokemon, ConnectFour, Snake, rock paper scissors, guessTheNumber, , guess the Logo , Guess The Flag, tictactoe , fast type, Hangman and More!
Report Bug · Discord

About

  • A discord.js Games Package with Who's that Pokemon, ConnectFour, Snake, rock paper scissors, guessTheNumber, , guess the Logo , Guess The Flag, tictactoe , fast type, Hangman and More!
  • Join our Support Server for help

Installation

npm i djs-games

Example usage

USE ACCORDING TO YOUR COMMAND HANDLER

Who's That Pokemon === 

const { Pokemon } = require('djs-games')
const game = new Pokemon({
  message: message,
  token: 'dagpi-token-here', // Get Your Api Token at https://dagpi.xyz/dashboard
  winMessage: 'You Win!',
  loseMessage: 'You Lose!',
  wrongGuess: 'Wrong Guess!',
  stopCommand = 'stop',
  maxAttempts: 10,
})
game.start()

Guess The Logo === 

const { GTL } = require('djs-games')
const game = new GTL({
  message: message,
  token: 'dagpi-token-here', // *Required!! Get Your Api Token at https://dagpi.xyz/dashboard
  stopCommand: 'stop', // *Required!!
  winFooter: 'You Win!', // Set The Footer of the win message
  winColor: 'GREEN', // The embed color of the win message
  loseFooter: 'You Lose!', // Set The Footer of the lose message
  loseColor: 'RED', // The embed color of the lose message
  questionFooter: 'Guess the Logo!', // Set The Footer of the question message
  questionColor: 'BLUE', // The embed color of the question message
  maxAttempts: 5, //
})
game.start()

Guess The Flag === 

const { GTF } = require('djs-games')
const game = new GTF({
  message: message,
  token: 'dagpi-token-here', // *Required!! Get Your Api Token at https://dagpi.xyz/dashboard
  stopCommand: 'stop', // *Required!!
  winFooter: 'You Win!', // Set The Footer of the win message
  winColor: 'GREEN', // The embed color of the win message
  loseFooter: 'You Lose!', // Set The Footer of the lose message
  loseColor: 'RED', // The embed color of the lose message
  questionFooter: 'Guess the Flag!', // Set The Footer of the question message
  questionColor: 'BLUE', // The embed color of the question message
  winMessage: 'You Win!', // Set The Win Message
  loseMessage: 'You Lose!', // Set The Lose Message
  maxAttempts: 5, //
  wrongGuess: 'Wrong Guess!', // Set The Wrong Guess Message
})
game.start()

Tic Tac Toe === 

const { TicTacToe } = require('djs-games')
const game = new TicTacToe({
  message: message,
  xEmote: '❌', // The Emote for X
  oEmote: '0️⃣', // The Emote for O
  xColor: 'PRIMARY',
  oColor: 'PRIMARY', // The Color for O
  embedDescription: 'Tic Tac Toe', // The Description of the embed
})
game.start()

ConnectFour

const { ConnectFour } = require('djs-games')
const game = new ConnectFour({
  message: message,
  player1: '🔴',
  player2: '🟡',
})
game.start()

SNAKE

const { Snake } = require('djs-games')
const game = new Snake({
  message: message,
  buttons: true, // If you want to use buttons || False if you want to use reactions
  snake: '🟩',
  apple: '🍎',
  embedColor: 'RANDOM',
  leftButton: '◀',
  rightButton: '▶',
  upButton: '▲',
  downButton: '▼',
})
game.start()

RockPaperScissors

const { RockPaperScissors } = require('djs-games')
const game = new RockPaperScissors({
  message: message,
})
game.start()

Checkout the docs for more information on the games and how to use them.

Feature Requests

If you have any feature requests, please open an issue on GitHub

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

  1. Fork the Project
  2. Create your Feature Branch (git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
  3. Commit your Changes (git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
  4. Push to the Branch (git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

Help

Join Our Discord Server for help related to our projects or programming in General.

