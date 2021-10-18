A discord.js Games Package with Who's that Pokemon, ConnectFour, Snake, rock paper scissors, guessTheNumber, , guess the Logo , Guess The Flag, tictactoe , fast type, Hangman and More!

About

Join our Support Server for help

Installation

npm i djs-games

Example usage

USE ACCORDING TO YOUR COMMAND HANDLER

Who's That Pokemon ===

const { Pokemon } = require ( 'djs-games' ) const game = new Pokemon({ message : message, token : 'dagpi-token-here' , winMessage : 'You Win!' , loseMessage : 'You Lose!' , wrongGuess : 'Wrong Guess!' , stopCommand = 'stop' , maxAttempts : 10 , }) game.start()

Guess The Logo ===

const { GTL } = require ( 'djs-games' ) const game = new GTL({ message : message, token : 'dagpi-token-here' , stopCommand : 'stop' , winFooter : 'You Win!' , winColor : 'GREEN' , loseFooter : 'You Lose!' , loseColor : 'RED' , questionFooter : 'Guess the Logo!' , questionColor : 'BLUE' , maxAttempts : 5 , }) game.start()

Guess The Flag ===

const { GTF } = require ( 'djs-games' ) const game = new GTF({ message : message, token : 'dagpi-token-here' , stopCommand : 'stop' , winFooter : 'You Win!' , winColor : 'GREEN' , loseFooter : 'You Lose!' , loseColor : 'RED' , questionFooter : 'Guess the Flag!' , questionColor : 'BLUE' , winMessage : 'You Win!' , loseMessage : 'You Lose!' , maxAttempts : 5 , wrongGuess : 'Wrong Guess!' , }) game.start()

Tic Tac Toe ===

const { TicTacToe } = require ( 'djs-games' ) const game = new TicTacToe({ message : message, xEmote : '❌' , oEmote : '0️⃣' , xColor : 'PRIMARY' , oColor : 'PRIMARY' , embedDescription : 'Tic Tac Toe' , }) game.start()

ConnectFour

const { ConnectFour } = require ( 'djs-games' ) const game = new ConnectFour({ message : message, player1 : '🔴' , player2 : '🟡' , }) game.start()

SNAKE

const { Snake } = require ( 'djs-games' ) const game = new Snake({ message : message, buttons : true , snake : '🟩' , apple : '🍎' , embedColor : 'RANDOM' , leftButton : '◀' , rightButton : '▶' , upButton : '▲' , downButton : '▼' , }) game.start()

RockPaperScissors

const { RockPaperScissors } = require ( 'djs-games' ) const game = new RockPaperScissors({ message : message, }) game.start()

Feature Requests

If you have any feature requests, please open an issue on GitHub

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

Fork the Project Create your Feature Branch ( git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature ) Commit your Changes ( git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature' ) Push to the Branch ( git push origin feature/AmazingFeature ) Open a Pull Request

