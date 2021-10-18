A discord.js Games Package with Who's that Pokemon, ConnectFour, Snake, rock paper scissors, guessTheNumber, , guess the Logo , Guess The Flag, tictactoe , fast type, Hangman and More!
npm i djs-games
USE ACCORDING TO YOUR COMMAND HANDLER
Who's That Pokemon ===
const { Pokemon } = require('djs-games')
const game = new Pokemon({
message: message,
token: 'dagpi-token-here', // Get Your Api Token at https://dagpi.xyz/dashboard
winMessage: 'You Win!',
loseMessage: 'You Lose!',
wrongGuess: 'Wrong Guess!',
stopCommand = 'stop',
maxAttempts: 10,
})
game.start()
Guess The Logo ===
const { GTL } = require('djs-games')
const game = new GTL({
message: message,
token: 'dagpi-token-here', // *Required!! Get Your Api Token at https://dagpi.xyz/dashboard
stopCommand: 'stop', // *Required!!
winFooter: 'You Win!', // Set The Footer of the win message
winColor: 'GREEN', // The embed color of the win message
loseFooter: 'You Lose!', // Set The Footer of the lose message
loseColor: 'RED', // The embed color of the lose message
questionFooter: 'Guess the Logo!', // Set The Footer of the question message
questionColor: 'BLUE', // The embed color of the question message
maxAttempts: 5, //
})
game.start()
Guess The Flag ===
const { GTF } = require('djs-games')
const game = new GTF({
message: message,
token: 'dagpi-token-here', // *Required!! Get Your Api Token at https://dagpi.xyz/dashboard
stopCommand: 'stop', // *Required!!
winFooter: 'You Win!', // Set The Footer of the win message
winColor: 'GREEN', // The embed color of the win message
loseFooter: 'You Lose!', // Set The Footer of the lose message
loseColor: 'RED', // The embed color of the lose message
questionFooter: 'Guess the Flag!', // Set The Footer of the question message
questionColor: 'BLUE', // The embed color of the question message
winMessage: 'You Win!', // Set The Win Message
loseMessage: 'You Lose!', // Set The Lose Message
maxAttempts: 5, //
wrongGuess: 'Wrong Guess!', // Set The Wrong Guess Message
})
game.start()
Tic Tac Toe ===
const { TicTacToe } = require('djs-games')
const game = new TicTacToe({
message: message,
xEmote: '❌', // The Emote for X
oEmote: '0️⃣', // The Emote for O
xColor: 'PRIMARY',
oColor: 'PRIMARY', // The Color for O
embedDescription: 'Tic Tac Toe', // The Description of the embed
})
game.start()
const { ConnectFour } = require('djs-games')
const game = new ConnectFour({
message: message,
player1: '🔴',
player2: '🟡',
})
game.start()
const { Snake } = require('djs-games')
const game = new Snake({
message: message,
buttons: true, // If you want to use buttons || False if you want to use reactions
snake: '🟩',
apple: '🍎',
embedColor: 'RANDOM',
leftButton: '◀',
rightButton: '▶',
upButton: '▲',
downButton: '▼',
})
game.start()
const { RockPaperScissors } = require('djs-games')
const game = new RockPaperScissors({
message: message,
})
game.start()
