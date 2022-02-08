openbase logo
django-select2

by Johannes Maron
7.9.0

This is a Django integration for Select2

Readme

==============

Django-Select2

|version| |coverage| |license|

This is a Django integration of Select2.

The app includes Select2 driven Django Widgets.

Documentation

Documentation available at https://django-select2.readthedocs.io/.

.. note:: Django's admin comes with builtin support for Select2 via the autocomplete_fields_ feature.

.. _Django: https://www.djangoproject.com/ .. _Select2: https://select2.org/ .. _autocomplete_fields: https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/stable/ref/contrib/admin/#django.contrib.admin.ModelAdmin.autocomplete_fields

.. |version| image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/v/Django-Select2.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/Django-Select2/ .. |coverage| image:: https://codecov.io/gh/codingjoe/django-select2/branch/master/graph/badge.svg :target: https://codecov.io/gh/codingjoe/django-select2 .. |license| image:: https://img.shields.io/badge/license-APL2-blue.svg :target: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/codingjoe/django-select2/master/LICENSE.txt

