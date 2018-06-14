openbase logo
drc

django-react-csrftoken

by Michael
1.0.4 (see all)

A drop-in React component for submitting forms with a Django CSRF middleware token.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

247

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DjangoCSRFToken

https://circleci.com/gh/iMerica/django-react-csrftoken/

A drop-in React component for submitting forms with a Django CSRF middleware token.

Installation

npm install --save django-react-csrftoken

Usage


import React from 'react';
import DjangoCSRFToken from 'django-react-csrftoken'

class MyLoginForm extends React.Component {
  render(){
    return (
      <div className="container">
          <form>
            <DjangoCSRFToken/>
            // email
            // password
            // submit button
          </form>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Because react renders elements dynamically, Django might not set a CSRF token cookie if you render a form using react. This is described in the Django docs:

If your view is not rendering a template containing the csrf_token template tag, Django might not set the CSRF token cookie. This is common in cases where forms are dynamically added to the page. To address this case, Django provides a view decorator which forces setting of the cookie: ensure_csrf_cookie().

To fix this problem add the decorator mentioned above to your views:


from django.views.decorators.csrf import ensure_csrf_cookie

@ensure_csrf_cookie
def register_view(request):
    // ...

