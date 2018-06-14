DjangoCSRFToken

A drop-in React component for submitting forms with a Django CSRF middleware token.

Installation

npm install --save django-react-csrftoken

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import DjangoCSRFToken from 'django-react-csrftoken' class MyLoginForm extends React . Component { render(){ return ( < div className = "container" > < form > < DjangoCSRFToken /> // email // password // submit button </ form > </ div > ) } }

CSRF Cookie and React

Because react renders elements dynamically, Django might not set a CSRF token cookie if you render a form using react. This is described in the Django docs:

If your view is not rendering a template containing the csrf_token template tag, Django might not set the CSRF token cookie. This is common in cases where forms are dynamically added to the page. To address this case, Django provides a view decorator which forces setting of the cookie: ensure_csrf_cookie().

To fix this problem add the decorator mentioned above to your views: