An open source react rich-text editor ( mordern react editor includes media support such as texts, images, videos, audios, links etc. ), development based on Draft-Js and Ant-design, good support html, markdown, draft-raw mode. It's supports multiple languages well and welcome you add your language supports.

Language Contributors

Live demo

react-lz-editor: https://leejaen.github.io/react-lz-editor/index.html

Disabled media insert feature on demo page, because of there was no online API support for the time being, here is The server side API demo in java you may want.

Install

npm install react-lz-editor OR yarn add react-lz-editor

Version note: React 15.4.2+ and react-dom 15.4.2+ is required. Antd version at least from 2.8.3 in your project is recommended.

Git

git+ssh:

Usage & Examples

clicking to code example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import LzEditor from './editor/index.jsx' class Test extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { htmlContent : `<h1>Yankees, Peeking at the Red Sox, Will Soon Get an Eyeful</h1> <p>Whenever Girardi stole a glance, there was rarely any good news for the Yankees. While Girardi’s charges were clawing their way to a split of their four-game series against the formidable Indians, the Boston Red Sox were plowing past the rebuilding Chicago White Sox, sweeping four games at Fenway Park.</p>` , markdownContent : "## HEAD 2

markdown examples

``` welcome ```" , responseList : [] } this .receiveHtml= this .receiveHtml.bind( this ); } receiveHtml(content) { console .log( "recieved HTML content" , content); this .setState({ responseList :[]}); } render() { let policy = "" ; const uploadProps = { action : "http://v0.api.upyun.com/devopee" , onChange : this .onChange, listType : 'picture' , fileList : this .state.responseList, data : ( file ) => { }, multiple : true , beforeUpload : this .beforeUpload, showUploadList : true } return ( <div> <div>Editor demo 1 (use default html format ): </div> <LzEditor active={true} importContent={this.state.htmlContent} cbReceiver={this.receiveHtml} uploadProps={uploadProps} lang="en"/> <br/> <div>Editor demo 2 (use markdown format ): </div> <LzEditor active={true} importContent={this.state.markdownContent} cbReceiver={this.receiveMarkdown} image={false} video={false} audio={false} convertFormat="markdown"/> </div> ); } } ReactDOM.render( <Test/>, document.getElementById('test'));

API