A beautiful vue component for image crop and upload.
Notice: This component is designed for pc, not recommended for use on the mobile side.
IE10+
$ npm install vue-image-crop-upload
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|url
|String
|''
|Server api path,like "/avatar/upload", If empty, will not be uploaded
|method
|String
|'POST'
|request http method
|field
|String
|'upload'
|Upload input filename, used for server side get the file stream.
|value
|Boolean
|twoWay
|show or not
|params
|Object
|null
|POST Params，like "{k:v}"
|headers
|Object
|null
|POST request header，like "{k:v}"
|langType
|String
|'zh'
|language type
|langExt
|Object
|language extend
|width
|Number
|200
|width of receive image
|height
|Number
|200
|height of receive image
|imgFormat
|string
|'png'
|jpg/png, Server api receive file type.
|imgBgc
|string
|'#fff'
|background color, if the imgFormat prop is jpg
|noCircle
|Boolean
|false
|disable circle preview
|noSquare
|Boolean
|false
|disable square preview
|noRotate
|Boolean
|true
|disable rotate function
|withCredentials
|Boolean
|false
|support cross-domain
|Name
|Description
|srcFileSet
|Once you've selected the file, params( fileName, fileType, fileSize )
|cropSuccess
|image crop success, params( imageDataUrl, field )
|cropUploadSuccess
|upload success, params( jsonData, field )
|cropUploadFail
|upload fail, params( status, field )
{
hint: 'Click or drag the file here to upload',
loading: 'Uploading…',
noSupported: 'Browser is not supported, please use IE10+ or other browsers',
success: 'Upload success',
fail: 'Upload failed',
preview: 'Preview',
btn: {
off: 'Cancel',
close: 'Close',
back: 'Back',
save: 'Save'
},
error: {
onlyImg: 'Image only',
outOfSize: 'Image exceeds size limit: ',
lowestPx: 'Image\'s size is too low. Expected at least: '
}
}
<div id="app">
<a class="btn" @click="toggleShow">set avatar</a>
<my-upload field="img"
@crop-success="cropSuccess"
@crop-upload-success="cropUploadSuccess"
@crop-upload-fail="cropUploadFail"
v-model="show"
:width="300"
:height="300"
url="/upload"
:params="params"
:headers="headers"
img-format="png"></my-upload>
<img :src="imgDataUrl">
</div>
<script>
import 'babel-polyfill'; // es6 shim
import Vue from 'vue';
import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload';
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
show: true,
params: {
token: '123456798',
name: 'avatar'
},
headers: {
smail: '*_~'
},
imgDataUrl: '' // the datebase64 url of created image
},
components: {
'my-upload': myUpload
},
methods: {
toggleShow() {
this.show = !this.show;
},
/**
* crop success
*
* [param] imgDataUrl
* [param] field
*/
cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){
console.log('-------- crop success --------');
this.imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl;
},
/**
* upload success
*
* [param] jsonData server api return data, already json encode
* [param] field
*/
cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){
console.log('-------- upload success --------');
console.log(jsonData);
console.log('field: ' + field);
},
/**
* upload fail
*
* [param] status server api return error status, like 500
* [param] field
*/
cropUploadFail(status, field){
console.log('-------- upload fail --------');
console.log(status);
console.log('field: ' + field);
}
}
});
</script>
<div id="app">
<a class="btn" @click="toggleShow">set avatar</a>
<my-upload field="img"
@crop-success="cropSuccess"
@crop-upload-success="cropUploadSuccess"
@crop-upload-fail="cropUploadFail"
v-model="show"
:width="300"
:height="300"
url="/upload"
:params="params"
:headers="headers"
img-format="png"></my-upload>
<img :src="imgDataUrl">
</div>
<script>
import 'babel-polyfill'; // es6 shim
import Vue from 'vue';
import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload/upload-2.vue';
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
show: true,
params: {
token: '123456798',
name: 'avatar'
},
headers: {
smail: '*_~'
},
imgDataUrl: '' // the datebase64 url of created image
},
components: {
'my-upload': myUpload
},
methods: {
toggleShow() {
this.show = !this.show;
},
/**
* crop success
*
* [param] imgDataUrl
* [param] field
*/
cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){
console.log('-------- crop success --------');
this.imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl;
},
/**
* upload success
*
* [param] jsonData server api return data, already json encode
* [param] field
*/
cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){
console.log('-------- upload success --------');
console.log(jsonData);
console.log('field: ' + field);
},
/**
* upload fail
*
* [param] status server api return error status, like 500
* [param] field
*/
cropUploadFail(status, field){
console.log('-------- upload fail --------');
console.log(status);
console.log('field: ' + field);
}
}
});
</script>
<div id="app">
<a class="btn" @click="toggleShow">set avatar</a>
<my-upload field="img"
:width="300"
:height="300"
url="/upload"
:params="params"
:headers="headers"
lang-type="en"
:value.sync="show"
img-format="png"></my-upload>
<img :src="imgDataUrl">
</div>
<script>
import 'babel-polyfill'; // es6 shim
import Vue from 'vue';
import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload/upload-1.vue';
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
show: true,
params: {
token: '123456798',
name: 'avatar'
},
headers: {
smail: '*_~'
},
imgDataUrl: '' // the datebase64 url of created image
},
components: {
'my-upload': myUpload
},
methods: {
toggleShow() {
this.show = !this.show;
}
},
events: {
/**
* crop success
*
* [param] imgDataUrl
* [param] field
*/
cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){
console.log('-------- crop success --------');
this.imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl;
},
/**
* upload success
*
* [param] jsonData server api return data, already json encode
* [param] field
*/
cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){
console.log('-------- upload success --------');
console.log(jsonData);
console.log('field: ' + field);
},
/**
* upload fail
*
* [param] status server api return error status, like 500
* [param] field
*/
cropUploadFail(status, field){
console.log('-------- upload fail --------');
console.log(status);
console.log('field: ' + field);
}
}
});
</script>