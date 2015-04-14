Collection of generic handlebars helpers.

Installation

npm install diy-handlebars-helpers

Basic Use

var helpers = require ( 'diy-handlebars-helpers' ); helpers();

Registering helpers w/ handlebars

var hbs = require ( 'handlebars-runtime' ); var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); _.extend(hbs.helpers, require ( 'diy-handlebars-helpers' )());

Testing

npm test

Helpers

{{abbr- count 4000 }}

captialize

{{capitalize 'hey dude' }}

{{chr-gt 'hey dude' 3}} // WOO! string is greater than 3 {{ else }} // string is not longer than 3 {{/ chr-gt }}

{{chr-lt 'hey dude' 3}} // string is less than 3 {{ else }} // WOO! string is not less than 3 {{/ chr-lt }}

{{# each -key object}} Key: {{this.key}} Value: {{this.value}} {{/ each -key }}

{{# each -limit items 3 }} // will only iterate 3 times even if items is longer {{/ each -limit }}

{{# each -reverse items}} // iterating backwards! {{/ each -reverse }}

either

{{either false true false }} // at least one value was true {{else}} // none were true {{/either}}

encodeURIComponent

{{encodeURIComponent exactlyWhatYouThink}}

eq

{{# eq val1 val2}} // absolute comparision was true === {{ else }} // here not so much {{/ eq }}

firstof

{{firstof false false 'real value' false }} // "real value" great for picking default text for empty variables

{{# if -gt 10 5 }} // of course 10 is greater than 5 {{ else }} // this wouldn't execute {{/ if -gt }}

{{# if -lt 5 10 }} // of course 5 is less than 10 {{ else }} // this wouldn't execute {{/ if -lt }}

{{indefinite- article 'apple' }} {{indefinite- article 'pineapple' }}

{ {{ input -select "month" options "05" }} } // builds < select name = "month" > ... </ select > an

options should be a multi-dimentional array: [['val1', 'text1'], ['val2', 'text2']] . If no text is provided, the value will be used for the option text.

The third optional argument is the default value. (will get the selected attribute.)

iter

{{# iter items}} {{i}} //index {{iPlus1}} // index + 1 {{/ iter }}

join

{{join array "," }}

neither

{{neither false false false }} // all must be false for this to execute {{else}} // at least one was true {{/neither}}

{{# not-eq val1 val2}} // absolute not comparision was true !== {{ else }} // here not so much {{/ not-eq }}

number

{{ number 100000 }}

{{# pack-it items}} {{content}} // original item {{size}} // pack size {{/ pack-it }}

paragraphify

{{paragraphify textWithNewLines}} // < p > first line </ p > < p > second line </ p >

possessive

{{possessive 'john' }} // "john's"

repeat

{{# repeat 5 }} Hello! {{/ repeat }} // "Hello!Hello!Hello!Hello!Hello!"

subtract

{{subtract a .length 2 }}

{{title- case 'hey hey hey' }}

truncate

{{truncate 'mysuperlongemail@example.com' }} // "mysuperlon…" {{truncate 'mysuperlongemail@example.com' 16}} // "mysuperlongemail…" {{truncate 'mysuperlongemail@example.com' 16 '' }} // "mysuperlongemail" {{truncate 'Some sente nce with a space at truncation index.' }} // "Some sente…" - trims trailing whitespace before appending

urlify