Divshot CLI

CLI for Divshot

account - display basic account details

account:redeem - redeem a voucher and credit it to your account

apps - list your apps

auth:token - print out your access token

cert - upload an SSL certificate

changelog - view the cli changelog

config - list, set, or remove keys and values from your app

config:add - add a value to the config file

config:remove - remove a value from the config file

create - create a new app

destroy - delete an app

domains - list your domains

domains:add - add a custom domain to your app

domains:remove - remove a custom domain from your app

emails - list emails associated with your app

emails:add - add an email to your app

emails:remove - remove an email from your app

emails:resend - resend the confirmation email

env - list environment variables for your app

env:add - add environment variables to your app

env:remove - remove environment variables from your app

env:pull - copy environment data to your local environment

files - list the current files associated with the given environment

help - get help with common commands

hooks - list webhooks

hooks:add - add a webhook

hooks:remove - remove a webhook

hooks:pause - pause a webhook

hooks:resume - resume a webhook

init - step by step guide to initiate an app in the current directory

login - login to Divshot

logout - logout from Divshot

open - open the current app in your default browser

performance - show if current app has performance status

performance:on - give the current app performance status

performance:off - remove performance status from the current app

promote - promote one environment to another

protect - add http basic auth to any environment

pull - download the current files for a given environment into a directory

purge - purge the cache for your app

push - deploy your app to the specified environment

rename - change the name of an app

rollback - rollback an environment to a previous release

server - start server for local dev

stats - show stats info for your app

status - show release info for each environment

unprotect - remove basic auth from an environment on your app

Command Options

-h, --help - show the help menu

- show the help menu -v, --version - show current version of Divshot CLI

- show current version of Divshot CLI -t, --token [token] - manually pass access token

- manually pass access token -a, --app [app name] - manually supply an app name

- manually supply an app name -c, --config [config] - use a different config file

- use a different config file -o, --org [org name] - set command to operate on the given organization

- set command to operate on the given organization --timeout [timeout] - set the command timeout in milliseconds

Environments

development - this is the default environment during app deployment

- this is the default environment during app deployment staging

production

Each environment is immediately available and deployed at the following URL scheme: http://[environment].[app name].divshot.io. You may reference Divshot Builds and Environments for a more detailed explanation.

Install

npm install divshot-cli -g

Commands

account

divshot account

Display your basic account details.

divshot account :redeem [voucher code]

Redeem a voucher and credit it to your account.

apps

divshot apps

List your Divshot apps.

divshot auth :token

Print out your access token. This token is used to authenticate you with the Divshot API.

config

divshot config

List the keys and values from your Divshot app config file. See Divshot configuration reference for more details on these values.

cert

divshot cert [ path / to /certificate.crt] [ path / to /key.key]

Upload your application's SSL certificate.

changelog

divshot changelog

View the Divshot CLI changelog

divshot config :add [key] [value]

Add a value to your Divshot app config file. See Divshot configuration reference for more details on these values.

divshot config :remove [key]

Remove a value from your Divshot app config file. See Divshot configuration reference for more details on these values.

create

divshot create [app name ]

Create a new Divshot app. If no app name is provided, it attempts to read from your Divshot configuration file. It that does not exist, it will prompt you for an app name. You can easily create a new Divshot app locally and remotely by using divshot init .

destroy

divshot destroy [app name]

Delete a Divshot app. This is permanent and immediate. It removes not only your files, but it disables the subdomain associated with the application.

domains

divshot domains

See a list of all custom domains associated with your app. For more in-depth usage, see Divshot Custom Domains.

divshot domains :add [environment] [domain]

Add a custom domain to your app. You may see a list of your domains with divshot domains . For more in-depth usage, see Divshot Custom Domains.

environment is optional and defaults to production .

divshot domains :remove [domain]

Remove a custom domain from your app. You may see a list of your domains with divshot domains . For more in-depth usage, see Divshot Custom Domains.

emails

divshot emails

Show any emails associated with this app. Also shows which emails have been approved and which emails are pending authorization by the email owner.

divshot emails :add [email]

Add an email to the current app. Once added, the email will receive an email that the email owner must use to authorize the email address.

divshot emails :remove [email]

Remove an email from the current app.

divshot emails :resend [email]

Resend the the authorization email for the given email address.

env

divshot env [environment]

List the key/value pairs of environment variables associated with the given environment on the current app. See Environment Variables for more details.

divshot env:add [environment] KEY=value KEY2=value ...

Add environment variables to the current app. See Environment Variables for more details.

divshot env :remove [environment] KEY1 KEY2 ...

Remove environment variables from the current app. See Environment Variables for more details.

divshot env :pull [environment]

Copy environment data to your local environment. Creates a .env.json file that is available to your app with __env.js or __env.json . See Environment Variables for more details.

files

divshot files [environment]

List the files currently associated with the given environment. These are the files that were deployed to Divshot using divshot push

help

divshot help

Get help with common Divshot commands. Lists all the available commands.

If you need help with a specific command, you may specify that command after the word help.

divshot help [ command ]

hooks

divshot hooks

Get a list of webhooks for the current app. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.

divshot hooks :add [url]

Add a webhook to the current app. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.

divshot hooks :remove [optional url]

Remove a webhook from the current app. If no url is provided, you will be prompted with a list of your webhooks to select for removal. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.

divshot hooks :pause [optional url]

Pause a webhook without deleting it for the current app. If no url is provided, you will be prompted with a list of your webhooks to select to pause. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.

divshot hooks :resume [optional url]

Resume a webhook for the current app. If no url is provided, you will be prompted with a list of your webhooks to select to resume. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.

init

divshot init

Step by step guide to initiate an app in the current directory. The steps you are taken through are as follows:

name - app name root - the root directory of the app relative to the current directory error page - the relative path or absolute url of an error/not found page to display in your app create app - do you want to create a new app on Divshot upon completing these steps? (As opposed to only creating the app locally)

Once you initiated your app, the root directory will now contain a divshot.json file with your settings. You may reference Divshot configuration reference for a more detailed description of this file.

login

divshot login

Login to your Divshot account.

logout

divshot logout

Logout of your account.

open

divshot open [ optional environment]

Open app in your default browser.

Example:

divshot open - Opens the production, CDN environment of your app

- Opens the production, CDN environment of your app divshot open development - Opens up the development environment of your app

performance

divshot performance

Show if current app has performance status. For more details on apps and performance status see High Performance Mode Documenation

divshot performance: on

Give the current app performance status. For more details on apps and performance status see High Performance Mode Documenation

divshot performance: off

Remove performance status from the current app. For more details on apps and performance status see High Performance Mode Documenation

promote

divshot promote [from env] [to env]

Promote one environment to another. A typical use case for this command would be to deploy your staging app to production without having to redeploy all the files. See environments for a list of available environments.

Example promotions

divshot promote development staging - development -> staging

- development -> staging divshot promote staging production - staging -> production

protect

divshot protect [environment] [username:password]

Protect your development and staging environments with http authentication.

pull

divshot pull [environment] [optional directory]

Download all the files currently associated with the given environment. If no directory is provided, it defaults to the current directory. These files are the files deployed to Divshot using divshot push

purge

divshot purge [optional environment]

Purge the cache for your app. If no environment is provided, all caches for all your environments will be purged.

push

divshot push [environment]

Deploy your app to the specified environment. If no environment is given, we assume that you mean production. The entire push process takes as long as the number of files in your project. Once deployed, your app is immediately available. See environments for a list of available environments.

rename

divshot rename [ new app name ]

Rename your app. This changes the subdomain on Divshot and updates your configuration file. It is permanent once complete.

rollback

divshot rollback [environment] [version]

Rollback the given environment to a previous release. This is useful when buggy code has been deployed. Divshot automatically detects and rolls back to your previous release. See environments for a list of available environments.

Optionally rollback to a specific version of your app.

server

divshot server

Start a server for local development. This local server mimics the capabilities of static sites running on Divshot. Refer to the Divshot documentation for configuration instructions.

Server command options:

-p, --port [port] - specify the port for the server to run. Defaults to 3474

- specify the port for the server to run. Defaults to 3474 -h, --host [hostname] - specify a custom hostname for your app to run at. Defaults to localhost

stats

divshot stats

Show stats infor for your app

status

divshot status [environment]

Show release info for each environment. If no environment is specified, the latest release info will be listed for each environment. If an environment is specified, it will list the last few releases for that environment. See environments for a list of available environments.

unprotect

divshot unprotect [environment]

Unprotect your development and staging environments and remove the authentication.