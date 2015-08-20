CLI for Divshot
-h, --help - show the help menu
-v, --version - show current version of Divshot CLI
-t, --token [token] - manually pass access token
-a, --app [app name] - manually supply an app name
-c, --config [config] - use a different config file
-o, --org [org name] - set command to operate on the given organization
--timeout [timeout] - set the command timeout in milliseconds
development - this is the default environment during app deployment
staging
production
Each environment is immediately available and deployed at the following URL scheme: http://[environment].[app name].divshot.io. You may reference Divshot Builds and Environments for a more detailed explanation.
npm install divshot-cli -g
divshot account
Display your basic account details.
divshot account:redeem [voucher code]
Redeem a voucher and credit it to your account.
divshot apps
List your Divshot apps.
divshot auth:token
Print out your access token. This token is used to authenticate you with the Divshot API.
divshot config
List the keys and values from your Divshot app config file. See Divshot configuration reference for more details on these values.
divshot cert [path/to/certificate.crt] [path/to/key.key]
Upload your application's SSL certificate.
divshot changelog
View the Divshot CLI changelog
divshot config:add [key] [value]
Add a value to your Divshot app config file. See Divshot configuration reference for more details on these values.
divshot config:remove [key]
Remove a value from your Divshot app config file. See Divshot configuration reference for more details on these values.
divshot create [app name]
Create a new Divshot app. If no app name is provided, it attempts to read from your Divshot configuration file. It that does not exist, it will prompt you for an app name. You can easily create a new Divshot app locally and remotely by using
divshot init.
divshot destroy [app name]
Delete a Divshot app. This is permanent and immediate. It removes not only your files, but it disables the subdomain associated with the application.
divshot domains
See a list of all custom domains associated with your app. For more in-depth usage, see Divshot Custom Domains.
divshot domains:add [environment] [domain]
Add a custom domain to your app. You may see a list of your domains with
divshot domains. For more in-depth usage, see Divshot Custom Domains.
environment is optional and defaults to
production.
divshot domains:remove [domain]
Remove a custom domain from your app. You may see a list of your domains with
divshot domains. For more in-depth usage, see Divshot Custom Domains.
divshot emails
Show any emails associated with this app. Also shows which emails have been approved and which emails are pending authorization by the email owner.
divshot emails:add [email]
Add an email to the current app. Once added, the email will receive an email that the email owner must use to authorize the email address.
divshot emails:remove [email]
Remove an email from the current app.
divshot emails:resend [email]
Resend the the authorization email for the given email address.
divshot env [environment]
List the key/value pairs of environment variables associated with the given environment on the current app. See Environment Variables for more details.
divshot env:add [environment] KEY=value KEY2=value ...
Add environment variables to the current app. See Environment Variables for more details.
divshot env:remove [environment] KEY1 KEY2 ...
Remove environment variables from the current app. See Environment Variables for more details.
divshot env:pull [environment]
Copy environment data to your local environment. Creates a
.env.json file that is available to your app with
__env.js or
__env.json. See Environment Variables for more details.
divshot files [environment]
List the files currently associated with the given environment. These are the files that were deployed to Divshot using divshot push
divshot help
Get help with common Divshot commands. Lists all the available commands.
If you need help with a specific command, you may specify that command after the word help.
divshot help [command]
divshot hooks
Get a list of webhooks for the current app. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.
divshot hooks:add [url]
Add a webhook to the current app. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.
divshot hooks:remove [optional url]
Remove a webhook from the current app. If no url is provided, you will be prompted with a list of your webhooks to select for removal. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.
divshot hooks:pause [optional url]
Pause a webhook without deleting it for the current app. If no url is provided, you will be prompted with a list of your webhooks to select to pause. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.
divshot hooks:resume [optional url]
Resume a webhook for the current app. If no url is provided, you will be prompted with a list of your webhooks to select to resume. For more documentation on using Divshot webhooks, see the Webhook Documentation.
divshot init
Step by step guide to initiate an app in the current directory. The steps you are taken through are as follows:
name - app name
root - the root directory of the app relative to the current directory
error page - the relative path or absolute url of an error/not found page to display in your app
create app - do you want to create a new app on Divshot upon completing these steps? (As opposed to only creating the app locally)
Once you initiated your app, the root directory will now contain a
divshot.json file with your settings. You may reference Divshot configuration reference for a more detailed description of this file.
divshot login
Login to your Divshot account.
divshot logout
Logout of your account.
divshot open [optional environment]
Open app in your default browser.
Example:
divshot open - Opens the production, CDN environment of your app
divshot open development - Opens up the development environment of your app
divshot performance
Show if current app has performance status. For more details on apps and performance status see High Performance Mode Documenation
divshot performance:on
Give the current app performance status. For more details on apps and performance status see High Performance Mode Documenation
divshot performance:off
Remove performance status from the current app. For more details on apps and performance status see High Performance Mode Documenation
divshot promote [from env] [to env]
Promote one environment to another. A typical use case for this command would be to deploy your staging app to production without having to redeploy all the files. See environments for a list of available environments.
Example promotions
divshot promote development staging - development -> staging
divshot promote staging production - staging -> production
divshot protect [environment] [username:password]
Protect your development and staging environments with http authentication.
divshot pull [environment] [optional directory]
Download all the files currently associated with the given environment. If no directory is provided, it defaults to the current directory. These files are the files deployed to Divshot using divshot push
divshot purge [optional environment]
Purge the cache for your app. If no environment is provided, all caches for all your environments will be purged.
divshot push [environment]
Deploy your app to the specified environment. If no environment is given, we assume that you mean production. The entire push process takes as long as the number of files in your project. Once deployed, your app is immediately available. See environments for a list of available environments.
divshot rename [new app name]
Rename your app. This changes the subdomain on Divshot and updates your configuration file. It is permanent once complete.
divshot rollback [environment] [version]
Rollback the given environment to a previous release. This is useful when buggy code has been deployed. Divshot automatically detects and rolls back to your previous release. See environments for a list of available environments.
Optionally rollback to a specific version of your app.
divshot server
Start a server for local development. This local server mimics the capabilities of static sites running on Divshot. Refer to the Divshot documentation for configuration instructions.
Server command options:
-p, --port [port] - specify the port for the server to run. Defaults to 3474
-h, --host [hostname] - specify a custom hostname for your app to run at. Defaults to localhost
divshot stats
Show stats infor for your app
divshot status [environment]
Show release info for each environment. If no environment is specified, the latest release info will be listed for each environment. If an environment is specified, it will list the last few releases for that environment. See environments for a list of available environments.
divshot unprotect [environment]
Unprotect your development and staging environments and remove the authentication.