dive

a tiny module for node that is able to recursively walk (“dive”) a directory tree. There’s also an synchronous version of dive called diveSync.

dive(directory[, options], action[, complete]);

directory is the pathname of a readable directory.

options [optional] is an object that defines some of the properties. The default options are as follows: { recursive : true , all : false , directories : false files : true ignore : false }

action is passed three arguments (err, file, stat) where err is an error or null , file is the pathname of a file and stat is an fs.Stats object.

complete [optional] may define a second callback, that is called, when all files have been processed. It takes no arguments.

Installation

npm install dive

Usage

Default:

var dive = require ( 'dive' ); dive(process.cwd(), function ( err, file ) { });

All files and a callback in the end:

var dive = require ( 'dive' ); dive(process.cwd(), { all : true }, function ( err, file, stat ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(file); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ); });

Directories only:

var dive = require ( 'dive' ); dive(process.cwd(), { directories : true , files : false }, function ( err, dir ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(dir); });

Bugs and Issues

If you encounter any bugs or issues, feel free to open an issue at github or send me an email to paul@vorba.ch. I also always like to hear from you, if you’re using my code.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright © 2011-2015 Paul Vorbach

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.