A Discord.js module to simplify your music commands and play songs with audio filters on Discord without any API key.
DisTube Support Server - Frequently Asked Questions
Features
- Build on
@discordjs/voice
- Easy to use and customize
- Support YouTube and audio link
- Audio filters (bassboost, nightcore, vaporwave,...)
- Autoplay related songs
- Plugin system to support more sites (Plugin List)
Requirement
Installation
npm install distube@dev
Documentation
Read DisTube's definitions, properties and events details in the Documentation page.
Example Bot
- DisTube Bot - A music bot with reaction controller, filters, DJ mode, user's custom playlist and voting.
- DisTube Example - Example bot with simple command handler.
- DisTube Guide - How to build a music bot from scratch.
Dependencies