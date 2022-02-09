openbase logo
distube

by Skick
3.0.3 (see all)

A Discord.js module to simplify your music commands and play songs with audio filters on Discord without any API key. Support YouTube, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Facebook, and 700+ more sites

Downloads/wk

14.3K

GitHub Stars

251

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GitHub Workflow Status node-current npm peer dependency version Depfu Codecov branch
npm GitHub Repo stars Discord

DisTube

A Discord.js module to simplify your music commands and play songs with audio filters on Discord without any API key.

DisTube Support Server - Frequently Asked Questions

Features

  • Build on @discordjs/voice
  • Easy to use and customize
  • Support YouTube and audio link
  • Audio filters (bassboost, nightcore, vaporwave,...)
  • Autoplay related songs
  • Plugin system to support more sites (Plugin List)

Requirement

Installation

npm install distube@dev

Documentation

Read DisTube's definitions, properties and events details in the Documentation page.

Example Bot

  • DisTube Bot - A music bot with reaction controller, filters, DJ mode, user's custom playlist and voting.
  • DisTube Example - Example bot with simple command handler.
  • DisTube Guide - How to build a music bot from scratch.

Dependencies

