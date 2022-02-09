DisTube

A Discord.js module to simplify your music commands and play songs with audio filters on Discord without any API key.

DisTube Support Server - Frequently Asked Questions

Features

Build on @discordjs/voice

Easy to use and customize

Support YouTube and audio link

Audio filters (bassboost, nightcore, vaporwave,...)

Autoplay related songs

Plugin system to support more sites (Plugin List)

Requirement

Installation

npm install distube@dev

Documentation

Read DisTube's definitions, properties and events details in the Documentation page.

Example Bot

DisTube Bot - A music bot with reaction controller, filters, DJ mode, user's custom playlist and voting.

DisTube Example - Example bot with simple command handler.

DisTube Guide - How to build a music bot from scratch.

Dependencies