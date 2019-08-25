distributions

A collection of probability distribution functions

Installation

npm install distributions

Example

var distributions = require ( 'distributions' ); var normal = distributions.Normal( 1 , 2 ); console .log(normal.pdf( 1 )); console .log(normal.cdf( 1 )); console .log(normal.inv( 1 )); console .log(normal.mean()); console .log(normal.median()); console .log(normal.variance());

Documentation

All distributions in this module takes some or no arguments and can have a default value. They are also created by calling the constructor:

var uniform = distributions.Uniform( -2 , 2 ); var uniform = new distributions.Uniform( -2 , 2 );

The instance then has 3 probability functions:

var y = uniform.pdf(x); var p = uniform.cdf(q); var q = uniform.inv(p);

and also 3 general methods for the median, mean and variance:

uniform.median(); uniform.mean(); uniform.variance();

The currently implemented distributions are listed bellow.

Uniform(a = 0, b = 1) - The Uniform Distribution

Create a uniform distribution, with a range from a to b . Note that uniform.inv(p) will return NaN outside the range from 0 to 1 , and that uniform.inv(0) == a and uniform.inv(1) == b .

Normal(mean = 0, sd = 1) - The Normal Distribution

Create a normal distribution, with a custom mean ( mean ) and standard deviation ( sd ).

Studentt(df) - The Student t Distribution

Create a student t distribution, with a degree of freedom set to df .

Binomial(properbility, size) - The Binomial Distribution

Create a binomial distribution, with a a given properbility of success and sample size .

Testing

All functions are tested by comparing with a mathematical reference either MatLab, Maple or R.

License

The software is license under "MIT"