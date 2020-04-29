Distinct Colors

This is a complete rewrite of (but is heavily inspired by) Mathieu Jacomy's Palette Generator

I have taken the ideas and the theories, and put them into a simple modular library. I have also optimized it for speed.

This library generates a palette of visually distinct colors, and returns an array of chroma-js objects.

distinct-colors is highly configurable:

Choose how many colors are in the palette

Restrict the hue to a specific range

Restrict the chroma (saturation) to a specific range

Restrict the lightness to a specific range

Configure general quality of the palette

To get an example of how to use this (and what it produces), check out I want hue.

Special thanks to Arthur Andrew Medical for sponsoring this project.

Arthur Andrew Medical manufactures products with ingredients that have extensive clinical research for safety and efficacy. We specialize in Enzymes, Probiotics and Antioxidants.

Installation

npm install distinct-colors

Getting Started

import distinctColors from 'distinct-colors' var distinctColors = require ( 'distinct-colors' ).default var palette = distinctColors()

API

Generates a new palette. Returns an array of chroma-js objects.

Options