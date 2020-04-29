openbase logo
dc

distinct-colors

by Bryan Morris
3.0.0 (see all)

Generate a palette of visually distinct colors. It's great for charts.

Readme

Distinct Colors

npm version license

This is a complete rewrite of (but is heavily inspired by) Mathieu Jacomy's Palette Generator

I have taken the ideas and the theories, and put them into a simple modular library. I have also optimized it for speed.

This library generates a palette of visually distinct colors, and returns an array of chroma-js objects.

distinct-colors is highly configurable:

  • Choose how many colors are in the palette
  • Restrict the hue to a specific range
  • Restrict the chroma (saturation) to a specific range
  • Restrict the lightness to a specific range
  • Configure general quality of the palette

To get an example of how to use this (and what it produces), check out I want hue.

Special thanks to Arthur Andrew Medical for sponsoring this project.

Arthur Andrew Medical manufactures products with ingredients that have extensive clinical research for safety and efficacy. We specialize in Enzymes, Probiotics and Antioxidants.

Installation

npm install distinct-colors

Getting Started

// ESM
import distinctColors from 'distinct-colors'

// CommonJS
var distinctColors = require('distinct-colors').default

var palette = distinctColors() // You may pass an optional config object

// Thats it!

API

distinctColors([options])

Generates a new palette. Returns an array of chroma-js objects.

Options

NameTypeValid RangeDefaultDescription
countinteger0-Infinity5The number of colors the palette should contain
hueMininteger0-3600The minimum hue for colors in the palette.
hueMaxinteger0-360360The maximum hue for colors in the palette.
chromaMininteger0-1000The minimum chroma (color) for colors in the palette.
chromaMaxinteger0-100100The maximum chroma (color) for colors in the palette.
lightMininteger0-1000The minimum lightness for colors in the palette.
lightMaxinteger0-100100The maximum lightness for colors in the palette.
qualityinteger1-Infinity50The number of steps for k-means convergence. Will break early if the result has converged.
samplesinteger1-Infinity800The number of color samples to choose from.

