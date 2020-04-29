This is a complete rewrite of (but is heavily inspired by) Mathieu Jacomy's Palette Generator
I have taken the ideas and the theories, and put them into a simple modular library. I have also optimized it for speed.
This library generates a palette of visually distinct colors, and returns an array of chroma-js objects.
distinct-colors is highly configurable:
To get an example of how to use this (and what it produces), check out I want hue.
Special thanks to Arthur Andrew Medical for sponsoring this project.
npm install distinct-colors
// ESM
import distinctColors from 'distinct-colors'
// CommonJS
var distinctColors = require('distinct-colors').default
var palette = distinctColors() // You may pass an optional config object
// Thats it!
Generates a new palette. Returns an array of chroma-js objects.
|Name
|Type
|Valid Range
|Default
|Description
|count
|integer
0-Infinity
5
|The number of colors the palette should contain
|hueMin
|integer
0-360
0
|The minimum hue for colors in the palette.
|hueMax
|integer
0-360
360
|The maximum hue for colors in the palette.
|chromaMin
|integer
0-100
0
|The minimum chroma (color) for colors in the palette.
|chromaMax
|integer
0-100
100
|The maximum chroma (color) for colors in the palette.
|lightMin
|integer
0-100
0
|The minimum lightness for colors in the palette.
|lightMax
|integer
0-100
100
|The maximum lightness for colors in the palette.
|quality
|integer
1-Infinity
50
|The number of steps for k-means convergence. Will break early if the result has converged.
|samples
|integer
1-Infinity
800
|The number of color samples to choose from.