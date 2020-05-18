openbase logo
Readme

Distill Template

This is the repository for the Distill web framework.

Contributing

To give feedback, report a bug, or request a feature, please open an issue.

To contribute a change, check out the contributing guide.

Local Development

First, run npm install to install all node modules required. Then, run npm run dev to start a watching build rollup server. To view the sample pages in the repo, you can run npm run serve as a separate process which starts a static server. npm run build will run a one-time build.

Disclaimer & License

This project is research code. It is not an official product of Google or any other institution supporting Distill.

Copyright 2018, The Distill Template Authors.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0

See the full license.

