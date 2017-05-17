A distribution of exiftool. Depending on the platform, it will install either exiftool.pl or exiftool.exe module. Current version is 10.53.

Usage

The module exports a path to the exiftool executable.

const execFile = require ( 'child_process' ).execFile; const exiftool = require ( 'dist-exiftool' ); execFile(exiftool, [ '-j' , 'image.jpg' ], (error, stdout, stderr) => { if (error) { console .error( `exec error: ${error} ` ); return ; } console .log( `stdout: ${stdout} ` ); console .log( `stderr: ${stderr} ` ); });

License

Artistic License 2.0