openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dist-exiftool

by Sobesednik
10.53.0 (see all)

Platform-dependent distribution of exiftool.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dist-exiftool

A distribution of exiftool. Depending on the platform, it will install either exiftool.pl or exiftool.exe module. Current version is 10.53.

npm version Build Status Build status

Usage

The module exports a path to the exiftool executable.

const execFile = require('child_process').execFile;
const exiftool = require('dist-exiftool');

execFile(exiftool, ['-j', 'image.jpg'], (error, stdout, stderr) => {
    if (error) {
        console.error(`exec error: ${error}`);
        return;
    }
    console.log(`stdout: ${stdout}`);
    console.log(`stderr: ${stderr}`);
});

exiftool

sourceforge

cpan

License

Artistic License 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial