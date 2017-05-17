A distribution of exiftool. Depending on the platform, it will install either exiftool.pl or exiftool.exe module. Current version is 10.53.
The module exports a path to the exiftool executable.
const execFile = require('child_process').execFile;
const exiftool = require('dist-exiftool');
execFile(exiftool, ['-j', 'image.jpg'], (error, stdout, stderr) => {
if (error) {
console.error(`exec error: ${error}`);
return;
}
console.log(`stdout: ${stdout}`);
console.log(`stderr: ${stderr}`);
});
Artistic License 2.0