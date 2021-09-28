A package for integrating Disqus services into React applications.
Using npm:
$ npm install --save disqus-react
Using yarn:
$ yarn add disqus-react
This is the component that will load the main Disqus comments section.
import { DiscussionEmbed } from 'disqus-react';
<DiscussionEmbed
shortname='example'
config={
{
url: this.props.article.url,
identifier: this.props.article.id,
title: this.props.article.title,
language: 'zh_TW' //e.g. for Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)
}
}
/>
This component is limited to one instance in the DOM at a time and will handle updates to both the
config and
shortname props and reload appropriately with the new discussion thread.
This component will display the comment count for the Disqus thread associated with the provided config.
import { CommentCount } from 'disqus-react';
<CommentCount
shortname='example'
config={
{
url: this.props.article.url,
identifier: this.props.article.id,
title: this.props.article.title,
}
}
>
{/* Placeholder Text */}
Comments
</CommentCount>
Multiple instances of this component can be included on the same page with different
config variables (e.g. an article list showing the comment count for each).
However, all threads on the site must be under the same primary site
shortname. If the component receives a new
shortname, all instances will be reset with counts for threads matching the updated site.
This component can be used to embed a Disqus comment into your page.
import { CommentEmbed } from 'disqus-react';
<CommentEmbed
commentId={this.props.article.featuredCommentId}
showMedia={true}
showParentComment={true}
width={420}
height={320}
/>
Multiple instances of this component may be include on the same page with different
commentId variables and does not require that the embedded comment be under the same primary site
shortname.
This component can be used to embed Disqus Recommendations into your page.
import { Recommendations } from 'disqus-react';
<Recommendations
shortname='example'
config={
{
url: this.props.article.url,
identifier: this.props.article.id,
title: this.props.article.title,
}
}
/>
The
config prop is optional and is used to prevent any discussions on the current page from being included in the recommendations.
This component is limited to one instance in the DOM at a time and will handle updates to the
shortname prop and reload appropriately with recommended pages for the new forum shortname.
If you'd like to contribute to this package feel free to submit a bug report, feature request, or pull request. Though we would ask that you first read through the contributing guidelines.
Disqus has been my go-to choice when it comes to engaging audience on websites! I've used it on multiple platforms including Wordpress. Since I was aware of the powerful nature of Disqus and its user-engagement capabilities, it was my choice for comments. Though I had used Disqus earlier, I hadn't used it with React Applications. I was on the lookout for packages that would help me get Disqus up and running on my React Web Application that I was building for an NGO. That's when I found disqus-react, a kickass library that helped me seamlessly bring up Disqus services on my React Web Applications. The usage was extremely simple and I loved the performance that it had on offer. I did not face any loading issues after the integration. All in all, a big thumbs up to disqus-react! Definetely deserves more usage! I have used it on the blog pages on https://letsbethechange.in/blog . I recall using including it in the repo here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/lbtcwebsite/blob/master/package.json#L15