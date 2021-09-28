openbase logo
disqus-react

by disqus
1.1.2

A React component for Disqus

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

disqus-react

npm version

A package for integrating Disqus services into React applications.

Installation

Using npm: 

$ npm install --save disqus-react

Using yarn:

$ yarn add disqus-react

Usage

DiscussionEmbed

This is the component that will load the main Disqus comments section.

import { DiscussionEmbed } from 'disqus-react';

<DiscussionEmbed
    shortname='example'
    config={
        {
            url: this.props.article.url,
            identifier: this.props.article.id,
            title: this.props.article.title,
            language: 'zh_TW' //e.g. for Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)   
        }
    }
/>

This component is limited to one instance in the DOM at a time and will handle updates to both the config and shortname props and reload appropriately with the new discussion thread.

CommentCount

This component will display the comment count for the Disqus thread associated with the provided config. 

import { CommentCount } from 'disqus-react';

<CommentCount
    shortname='example'
    config={
        {
            url: this.props.article.url,
            identifier: this.props.article.id,
            title: this.props.article.title,
        }
    }
>
    {/* Placeholder Text */}
    Comments
</CommentCount>

Multiple instances of this component can be included on the same page with different config variables (e.g. an article list showing the comment count for each). However, all threads on the site must be under the same primary site shortname. If the component receives a new shortname, all instances will be reset with counts for threads matching the updated site.

CommentEmbed

This component can be used to embed a Disqus comment into your page. 

import { CommentEmbed } from 'disqus-react';

<CommentEmbed
    commentId={this.props.article.featuredCommentId}
    showMedia={true}
    showParentComment={true}
    width={420}
    height={320}
/>

Multiple instances of this component may be include on the same page with different commentId variables and does not require that the embedded comment be under the same primary site shortname.

Recommendations

This component can be used to embed Disqus Recommendations into your page. 

import { Recommendations } from 'disqus-react';

<Recommendations 
    shortname='example'
    config={
        {
            url: this.props.article.url,
            identifier: this.props.article.id,
            title: this.props.article.title,
        }
    }
/>

The config prop is optional and is used to prevent any discussions on the current page from being included in the recommendations. This component is limited to one instance in the DOM at a time and will handle updates to the shortname prop and reload appropriately with recommended pages for the new forum shortname.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute to this package feel free to submit a bug report, feature request, or pull request. Though we would ask that you first read through the contributing guidelines.

Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
13 days ago
Performant
Easy to Use

Disqus has been my go-to choice when it comes to engaging audience on websites! I've used it on multiple platforms including Wordpress. Since I was aware of the powerful nature of Disqus and its user-engagement capabilities, it was my choice for comments. Though I had used Disqus earlier, I hadn't used it with React Applications. I was on the lookout for packages that would help me get Disqus up and running on my React Web Application that I was building for an NGO. That's when I found disqus-react, a kickass library that helped me seamlessly bring up Disqus services on my React Web Applications. The usage was extremely simple and I loved the performance that it had on offer. I did not face any loading issues after the integration. All in all, a big thumbs up to disqus-react! Definetely deserves more usage! I have used it on the blog pages on https://letsbethechange.in/blog . I recall using including it in the repo here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/lbtcwebsite/blob/master/package.json#L15

