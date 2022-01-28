A list of disposable email domains like
mailinator.com. You can use it to detect or block disposable accounts in your signup process. Exact domain matches are found in index.json and wildcard domains (ex:
*.33mail.com) are in wildcard.json.
var domains = require('disposable-email-domains');
var wildcards = require('disposable-email-domains/wildcard.json');
// ... your code here
An always-up-to-date version of this repo is provided as an API by Kickbox. Issuing a
GET request to https://open.kickbox.com/v1/disposable/{DomainOrEmailAddress} will return
{"disposable":true} or
{"disposable":false} as a JSON response.
https://open.kickbox.com/v1/disposable/mailinator.com
{"disposable":true}
$ npm install disposable-email-domains
$ component install ivolo/disposable-email-domains
Add new disposable domains to index.json and wildcard disposable domains to wildcard.json.
To easily add new domains, insert them into index.txt and/or wildcard.txt and run
npm run add.
The domains will be added to the respective files and some validation will be made to ensure they pass the tests.
Please run
npm run test before creating a Pull Request to ensure all tests are passing.
You can also run
npm run prod to add new domains and run the tests at the same time.
