A list of disposable email domains like mailinator.com . You can use it to detect or block disposable accounts in your signup process. Exact domain matches are found in index.json and wildcard domains (ex: *.33mail.com ) are in wildcard.json.

Examples

var domains = require ( 'disposable-email-domains' ); var wildcards = require ( 'disposable-email-domains/wildcard.json' );

API

An always-up-to-date version of this repo is provided as an API by Kickbox. Issuing a GET request to https://open.kickbox.com/v1/disposable/{DomainOrEmailAddress} will return {"disposable":true} or {"disposable":false} as a JSON response.

https: { "disposable" : true }

Installation

npm install disposable-email-domains

component install ivolo/disposable-email-domains

Contributing

Add new disposable domains to index.json and wildcard disposable domains to wildcard.json.

To easily add new domains, insert them into index.txt and/or wildcard.txt and run npm run add .

The domains will be added to the respective files and some validation will be made to ensure they pass the tests.

Please run npm run test before creating a Pull Request to ensure all tests are passing.

You can also run npm run prod to add new domains and run the tests at the same time.

License

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND "AS AND WHEN AVAILABLE", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.