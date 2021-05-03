Display a notification (macOS 10.9+)
$ npm install display-notification
import displayNotification from 'display-notification';
await displayNotification({
title: 'Unicorns',
subtitle: 'Rainbows',
text: 'Cake',
sound: 'Bottle'
});
Returns a promise that resolves when the notification is shown.
Specify at least a
title or
text.
Type:
string
Title of the notification.
Type:
string
Subtitle of the notification.
Type:
string
Content of the notification.
Type:
string\
Values:
Basso
Blow
Bottle
Frog
Funk
Glass
Hero
Morse
Ping
Pop
Purr
Sosumi
Submarine
Tink
Name of the sound located in
~/Library/Sounds or
/System/Library/Sounds: