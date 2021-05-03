Display a notification (macOS 10.9+)

Install

$ npm install display -notification

Usage

import displayNotification from 'display-notification' ; await displayNotification({ title : 'Unicorns' , subtitle : 'Rainbows' , text : 'Cake' , sound : 'Bottle' });

API

Returns a promise that resolves when the notification is shown.

options

Specify at least a title or text .

title

Type: string

Title of the notification.

subtitle

Type: string

Subtitle of the notification.

text

Type: string

Content of the notification.

sound

Type: string \ Values: Basso Blow Bottle Frog Funk Glass Hero Morse Ping Pop Purr Sosumi Submarine Tink