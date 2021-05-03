openbase logo
dn

display-notification

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Display a notification (macOS 10.9+)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

display-notification

Display a notification (macOS 10.9+)

Install

$ npm install display-notification

Usage

import displayNotification from 'display-notification';

await displayNotification({
    title: 'Unicorns',
    subtitle: 'Rainbows',
    text: 'Cake',
    sound: 'Bottle'
});

API

displayNotification(options)

Returns a promise that resolves when the notification is shown.

options

Specify at least a title or text.

title

Type: string

Title of the notification.

subtitle

Type: string

Subtitle of the notification.

text

Type: string

Content of the notification.

sound

Type: string\ Values: Basso Blow Bottle Frog Funk Glass Hero Morse Ping Pop Purr Sosumi Submarine Tink

Name of the sound located in ~/Library/Sounds or /System/Library/Sounds:

