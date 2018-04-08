⚠️ As of v2.0.0, the displaCy visualizers are now integrated into the core library. See here for more details on how to visualize a
Docobject from within spaCy. We're also working on a new suite of tools for serving and testing spaCy models. The code of the standalone visualizers will still be available on GitHub, just not actively maintained.
displaCy.js is a modern and service-independent visualisation library. We hope this makes it easy to compare different services, and explore your own in-house models. If you're using spaCy's syntactic parser, displaCy should be part of your regular workflow. Because spaCy's parser is statistical, it's often hard to predict how it will analyse a given sentence. Using displaCy, you can simply try and see. You can also share the page for discussion with your team, or save the SVG to use elsewhere. If you're developing your own model, you can run the service yourself — it's 100% open source.
To read more about displaCy.js, check out the blog post.
This demo is implemented in Jade (aka Pug), an extensible templating language that compiles to HTML, and is built or served by Harp. To serve it locally on http://localhost:9000, simply run:
sudo npm install --global harp
git clone https://github.com/explosion/displacy
cd displacy
harp server
Or simply install it from npm:
npm install displacy-demo
The demo is written in ECMAScript 6. For full, cross-browser compatibility, make sure to use a compiler like Babel. For more info, see this compatibility table.
To use displaCy in your project, download
displacy.js from GitHub or via npm:
npm install displacy
Then include the file and initialize a new instance specifying the API and settings:
const displacy = new displaCy('http://localhost:8000', {
container: '#displacy',
format: 'spacy',
distance: 300,
offsetX: 100
});
Our service that produces the input data is open source, too. You can find it at spacy-services.
The following settings are available:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|container
|element to draw displaCy in, can be any query selector
#displacy
|format
|format used to generate parse (
'spacy' or
'google')
'spacy'
|defaultText
|text used if displaCy is run without text specified
'Hello World.'
|defaultModel
|model used if displaCy is run without model specified
'en'
|collapsePunct
|collapse punctuation
true
|collapsePhrase
|collapse phrases
true
|distance
|distance between words in px
300
|offsetX
|spacing on left side of the SVG in px
50
|arrowSpacing
|spacing between arrows in px to avoid overlaps
20
|arrowWidth
|width of arrow head in px
10
|arrowStroke
|width of arc in px
2
|wordSpacing
|spacing between words and arcs in px
50
|font
|font face for all text
'inherit'
|color
|text color, HEX, RGB or color names
'#000000'
|bg
|background color, HEX, RGB or color names
'#ffffff'
|onStart
|function to be executed on start of server request
false
|onSuccess
|callback function to be executed on successful server response
false
|onError
|function to be executed if request fails
false
The
parse() method renders a parse generated by spaCy as an SVG in the container.
displacy.parse('This is a sentence.', 'en', {
collapsePunct: false,
collapsePhrase: false,
color: '#ffffff',
bg: '#000000'
});
The visual settings specified here override the global settings. The available settings are collapsePunct, collapsePhrase, font, color and bg.
Alternatively, you can use
render() to manually render a JSON-formatted set of arcs and words:
const parse = {
arcs: [
{ dir: 'right', end: 1, label: 'npadvmod', start: 0 }
],
words: [
{ tag: 'UH', text: 'Hello' },
{ tag: 'NNP', text: 'World.' }
]
};
displacy.render(parse, {
color: '#ff0000'
});
The visual settings specified here override the global settings. The available settings are font, color and bg.
By default, displaCy expects spaCy's JSON output in the following style:
{
"arcs": [
{ "dir": "left", "end": 4, "label": "nsubj", "start": 0 }
],
"words": [
{ "tag": "NNS", "text": "Robots" }
]
}
If
format is set to
'google', the API response is converted from Google's format. To add your own conversion rules, add a new case to
handleConversion():
handleConversion(parse) {
switch(this.format) {
case 'spacy': return parse; break;
case 'google': return({ words: ..., arcs: ... }); break;
case 'your_format': return({ words: ..., arcs: ... }); break;
default: return parse;
}
}
You can now initialize displaCy with
format: 'your_format'.
You can find the current theme settings in
/assets/css/_displacy-theme.sass. All elements contained in the SVG output come with tags and data attributes and can be styled flexibly using CSS. By default, the
currentColor of the element is used for colouring, meaning only need to change the
color property in CSS.
The following classes are available:
|Class name
|Description
|.displacy-word
|word text
|.displacy-tag
|POS tag
|.displacy-token
|container of word and POS tag
|.displacy-arc
|arrow arc (without label or arrow head)
|.displacy-label
|relation type (arrow label)
|.displacy-arrowhead
|arrow head
|.displacy-arrow
|container of arc, label and arrow head
Additionally, you can use these attributes as attribute selectors:
|Attribute
|Value
|On Element
|data-tag
|POS tag value
.displacy-token,
.displacy-word,
.displacy-tag
|data-label
|relation type value
.displacy-arrow,
.displacy-arc,
.displacy-arrowhead,
.displacy-label
|data-dir
|direction of arrow
.displacy-arrow,
.displacy-arc,
.displacy-arrowhead,
.displacy-label
Using a combination of those selectors and some basic CSS logic, you can create pretty powerful templates to style the elements based on their role and function in the parse. Here are a few examples:
/* Format all words in 12px Helvetica and grey */
.displacy-word {
font: 12px Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
color: grey;
}
/* Make all noun phrases (tags that start with "NN") green */
.displacy-tag[data-tag^="NN"] {
color: green;
}
/* Make all right arrows red and hide their labels */
.displacy-arc[data-dir="right"],
.displacy-arrowhead[data-dir="right"] {
color: red;
}
.displacy-label[data-dir="right"] {
display: none;
}
/* Hide all tags for verbs (tags that start with "VB") that are NOT the base form ("VB") */
.displacy-tag[data-tag^="VB"]:not([data-tag="VB"]) {
display: none;
}
/* Only display tags if word is hovered (with smooth transition) */
.displacy-tag {
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity 0.25s ease;
}
.displacy-word:hover + .displacy-tag {
opacity: 1;
}
displaCy lets you define custom attributes via the JSON representation of the parse on both
words and
arcs:
"words": [
{
"tag": "NNS",
"text": "Robots",
"data": [
[ "custom", "your value here" ],
[ "example", "example text here" ]
]
}
]
Custom attributes are added as data attributes prefixed with
data-, so their names shouldn't contain spaces or special characters. If added to
words, the data attributes are attached to the token (
.displacy-token), if added to
arcs, they're attached to the arrow (
.displacy-arrow):
<text class="displacy-token" data-custom="your value here" data-example="example text here">...</text>