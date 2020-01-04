A minimal javascript library to enable moveable DOM elements.

~1.2kb gzipped

supports mobile touch

no dependencies/bloat

IE9+

Getting started

Reference

Install via npm:

npm install --save displacejs

Reference displace.min.js and use via displace :

import displace from 'displacejs' ; let displace = require ( 'displace' ); const displace = window .displacejs;

Initialize

Initialize and use:

const d = displace( document .querySelector( '.some-div' ), options);

API

Methods

Creates a new displace instance with a DOM element. For options, see below.

Runs setup again. Useful when divs have been moved or resized.

Removes event listeners and destroys instance.

Options

constrain

Constrains element to its parent container

Default: false

relativeTo

Constrains element to the specified DOM element. Requires constrain to be true .

Default: null

handle

Assigns a child element as the moveable handle for the parent element.

Default: null

highlightInputs

Allows you to highlight text in inputs and textareas by disabling drag events originating from those elements.

Default: false

ignoreFn

Function that allows you to prevent dragging from an event. If the function returns true, the event will be ignored.

Default: null

onMouseDown

Function that is triggered when user clicks down on moveable element.

Default: null

onMouseMove

Function that is triggered when user moves element.

Default: null

onMouseUp

Function that is triggered when user clicks up on moveable element.

Default: null

onTouchStart

Function that is triggered when initiates touch event.

Default: null

onTouchMove

Function that is triggered when moves element during touch event.

Default: null

onTouchStop

Function that is triggered when user ends touch event.

Default: null

customMove

Function that can be used to override how x and y are being set on the displaced element on move.

Default: null

Development

Clone the repo and npm install . Available npm scripts are: